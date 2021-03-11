Here is a word that can strike fear into our hearts: Forgiveness.
In the Gospel of Matthew, Peter asks Jesus how often he should forgive. He should have known better because the answer was “seventy times seventy.”
The human response will be, “Oh good! Then I can quit at 4,901!”
Well, no, of course Jesus meant there is no limit to forgiveness.
We struggle with this all of the time. It is a very personal and potentially painful subject. I think it may be the one thing that could actually heal our world, but it is so very, very hard to do as a way of life. C.S. Lewis once wrote that “everyone says that forgiveness is a lovely idea until they have something to forgive.”
“If you ... then I...” is usually the way forgiveness works in our world. When it appears at all, it is “other-generated.” If you change, if you are really sorry, if you promise to never do it again, if you make amends over the right amount of time, then, I might get around to forgiving you. Maybe ....
There are no guarantees here. My self-respect, my offended pride, my value system demand no less. No cheap grace, no way, no how.
We tend to deal out forgiveness as if it were a commodity we own, and there is a limited supply of it. We cannot afford to just give it out to just anyone who might need it. Well, yes we can, but it requires humility, honesty, and compassion.
As we read about Jesus it is clear that true forgiveness is not “other-generated,” but rather “God-generated.” To forgive in the name of Jesus comes independent of the attitude of the offending other. That is why the capacity to forgive is a gift from God.
Everything human in us recoils at such a thought. The “eye-for-an-eye” grip is simply too strong. Its entitlements are just too precious to give up easily.
But, as is the case with every decision, there is a cost. Over time, the legitimate hurt and anger over being wronged begins to turn cold. The chill of resentment glazes over the human heart. What was meant to be a warm furnace of love becomes instead an icy deep-freeze of bitterness. An “arthritis of the spirit” sets in. Life shrinks, and life stinks.
So what is the payoff for unforgiveness? Why is it so popular? The payoff, of course, is that the offended party can stay offended, self-justified to the end. Unforgivers, blind to their own behavior, keep impeccable and detailed records on the specks in their neighbors’ eyes. I think we can often distinguish those who forgive from those who refuse to forgive by the look in their eye. Is there gentleness and peace there, or does it seem a bit rigid and unwelcoming?
Several years ago we visited what may be the most powerful symbol of Jesus-forgiveness in the world. It was what’s left of the high altar of the charred, skeletal remains of Coventry Cathedral in England, fire-bombed by the Nazis in World War II.
On the altar is set a cross, an unadorned cross of nails, stark, simple, powerful. It somehow makes everyone looking at it to stop and be quiet. Underneath the cross are the words, “Father, forgive.” Not, “Father forgive those murderous Nazis,” but simply, “Father, forgive.”
Forgive them. Forgive us. Forgive everyone. Forgive those of us who live our lives in-between good and evil. Forgive those who are offended by your total unmerited forgiveness of them. Forgive us all, and, in turn, let us all forgive those who have sinned against us. Can you imagine such a world?