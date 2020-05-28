So a buddy of mine reaches out to me the other day and tells me he is watching The Match. It was a golf match between Tiger Woods/Peyton Manning and Phil Mickelson/Tom Brady that raised $20 million for COVID-19 relief.
I felt bad he was having to watch it. He doesn’t have cable or a dish so I assumed he didn’t have a choice. Then he told me he was watching because “it’s a live sporting event”. I was confused because I thought it was golf they were playing.
It’s a joke intended to make him (and you) laugh but that doesn’t mean I’m not serious too. In my almost never humble opinion, golf is not a sport.
I have an old rule that says anything that can be done better after an adult beverage or two is not a sport, it’s a game. Football is a sport. Golf is a game.
You may be wondering if I have ever played golf and I have not. I have played putt-putt on many occasions and once hit golf balls in an empty field with friends. That is the extent of my golfing experience.
For what’s its worth, I’ve never wrestled an alligator. Even without having done it I know it’s dumb and while it requires athleticism, and likely many adult beverages, it’s not a sport.
Basketball is a sport. Billiards is a game. Shooting pool like a pro requires countless hours of practice and mental toughness. It’s competitive and while luck can play a part, when the best play it’s a very small part. It’s still not a sport.
Sports require gifted athletes when participating at the highest level. They require not only competition but the ability to directly impact the play of your competitor. They also require a certain level of cerebral grit to be elite. A game can have one or two of these qualifications but without them all, it isn’t a sport.
ESPN would have you believe that cornhole and poker are sports. Don’t be fooled. We likely all know folks better at both of them after a cocktail or two. The same can be said for bowling and maybe even e-sports.
I have zero issues with e-sports aside from the fact that they call it sports. I have been playing video games since Pong and am one of the few folks forty and older who has watched Twitch. I am not a hater. I am also not an athlete because I’m awesome at Madden.
I used to think NASCAR wasn’t a sport but it is. Despite what some of your friends think, they are absolutely not better drivers after a drink or two. Darts on the other hand, now that’s a different story.