Former professional golfer Lee Elder passed away Sunday at the age of 87. If that name does not instantly bring up memory, that is understandable. His signature moment in the sun came way back in 1975, when he became the first African American man to play in the Masters Tournament at Augusta, GA.
He wasn’t invited to play there. It wasn’t political pressure that allowed him to break a barrier, it was breaking par. His weapon wasn’t a pen or microphone, it was his nine iron. Lee Elder had to shoot his way into the party.
In 1971, the Masters Committee announced that any player that had won a PGA tournament in the previous year would automatically qualify for the tournament. Lee won the 1974 Monsanto Open, and earned his way onto that famous first tee. Before that, they could exclude anybody, and they did.
It was a long road to get there. He was one of ten children, born dirt poor in Texas. His dad, a coal truck driver, was killed in Germany in WWII. His mom died three months later. He learned his trade by carrying the golf bags of gamblers. At Tenison Park in East Dallas, golf was not a game, it was a racket. Elder lifted bags for Titanic Thompson, who could play with either hand, and others who preferred playing for real money, rather than the pro tour. He became a good caddy, they called it “packing” back then. The players recognized that he knew the shortest way to the hole, and they wanted to know it. He putted for nickels, and practiced his own swing in the moonlight, or the rain, or any other time the course was closed.
He moved to Los Angeles to live with his aunt, and one day got to play golf with boxer Joe Louis, who took an interest, and helped him along. He would join the United Golfers Association tour, which was for Black players, and where the entire purse for a tournament might be $5,000. It wasn’t until 1961 that the PGA of America changed their rules. Until then, the National Association of Pro Golfers accepted only “members of the Caucasian race.”
Elder first played regularly on the PGA tour in 1968, where he took Jack Nicklaus to a playoff in the American Golf Classic, in Akron, Ohio. In 1971, he finished second in the Texas Open, and lost another playoff, this time to Lee Trevino at the Greater Hartford Open in 1972. He was a consistent money winner until he finally broke through at Monsanto, which was played at the Pensacola Country Club in Florida. Just six years earlier, he and other Black players had been refused entrance to the clubhouse there. They had to change clothes in the parking lot.
With the win came the 1975 invitation and death threats. He rented two houses near Augusta National, and during the tournament he moved between them as a security measure. The pressure was tremendous.
When he addressed his ball at the Masters, he was 40 years old. He shot two rounds over par, and didn’t make the cut, but it was all worth it when all the Black employees at Augusta left their duties and came out, and lined the 18th fairway in tribute as he played his final hole. About that moment, Elder said, “I couldn’t hold back the tears. Of all the acknowledgments of what I had accomplished by getting there, that meant the most.”
On his passing, Lee Elder’s friend and fellow competitor, Jack Nicklaus was simple and direct. “The game of golf lost a hero.”