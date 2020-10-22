Each year the Albemarle Plantation Women’s Club (APWC) sets out on a mission to support our local young ladies in many ways. At the onset of 2020 some said don’t be discouraged if fundraising is down. We’re in covid-19 next year will be better. Just do your best.
While this would sound reasonable to some the APWC Fundraising Committee said NO! We will not demonstrate failure or defeatism to our girls! Our goal was to teach and mentor strength, perseverance and success to our ladies in the face of outstanding challenge and loss this year. We were determined to example through the storm. Excellence is possible! ALWAYS! Failure is an option, just not for our Perquimans High School Girls and Women in Transition.
The APWC is thrilled to have hosted our first women’s club ACCESS Golf Scramble on Friday at the beautiful Sound Golf Links at Albemarle Plantation. The day was filled with great golf & food, much laughter, and plenty of competition on the course.
At the golf pavilion generous donations from our AP residents supplied great silent auction baskets to help raise the ante for our girls! The generosity and love of community was displayed throughout the day. When our 50/50 winner was announced Peggy Thomas immediately called out “Give it back to the girls!” (And it was big!)
Who made this all possible? Our extraordinary sponsors, golfers and volunteers that stepped up in a huge way! The fundraising committee reached out and they said YES!
- Biggs
- Swimme & Sons
- Jason Monahan Farm Bureau
- B&M Contracting
- Layden’s Supermarket
- The Hertford Hub
- Happy Lawn Care Oile Valdez
- Lane Angus Beef
- Lazy Weekends Landscaping
- AP Wine Retail
- NC Softwash Craig Lawrence
All of our Hole, Flag and Sign Sponsors and so many more that gave big! Please give them your business and thanks in return for giving so generously.
To the outstanding help and support of the Albemarle Plantation Clubhouse and Sound Golf Links Pro Shop for making our dream come true proving WINNING is always within reach when you dream big, work hard and never give up.
At the end of our big day when the hustling was over, the clubs put away, the last soggy golf story was shared we gave thanks, counted our blessings and realized we’ve raised $15,000 this year for our Perquimans County High School girls! And.. We’re not done with 2020 yet!
We just launched our next APWC fundraising event selling Holiday Pies. Proudly partnering with Alvan Overton, owner of Bout Thyme Restaurant, in Hertford. We focused on keeping it local, blessing our own. Alvan made the choice easy as pie! He will be making his delicious pies for us in time for Thanksgiving. Sweet Potato, Pecan, Apple, Cherry and Pumpkin. Thanksgiving and Christmas will be more laughs and less work! Thank you Alvan.
Yes, 2020 Is going to be a very good year for our girls!
THANK YOU FOR MAKING DREAMS COME TRUE! The Albemarle Plantation Women’s Club Fundraising Committee