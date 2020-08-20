Golfing ‘Fore’ Education; Tourney Benefits Schools

The 16th Annual Golf Tournament to benefit the Perquimans County Schools Foundation was recently held at the Sound Golf Links at Albemarle Plantation, where 64 players took to the green to support public education. Placing first, second and third respectfully were Macon Turf Farm, Inc., Clear Water Pools and Kim Hunter Daughtery/Hertford Grammar School teams.
Each year the challenge for the golfers is more than a hole-in-one, an eagle or a birdie.
“The challenge is to improve educational opportunities for local students,” said Foundation President Antoine Moore. “This tournament is a way we are able to devote time and resources to improve education for students in our local schools.”
This year’s tournament was played in memory of former superintendent and public school advocate Dr. Dwayne K. Stallings who had recently passed away following a short illness.
“It is only fitting to play in Dr. Stallings’ memory,” said tournament organizer Brenda Lassiter. “He served as a board member of the School Foundation during his tenure as Superintendent and supported students in so many ways no one will ever know because he did it quietly, willingly and without credit,” said Lassiter. “He truly was a great human being and worked to be the hands and feet of Christ daily.”
Proceeds from the tournament are used to fund innovative learning experiences and opportunities such as Governor’s School tuition, swim lessons for all kindergarten students, field trips for students, scholarships and cultural arts events. In addition, some of this year’s funds will go into the Dwayne K. Stallings Educational Fund.
Corporate sponsors for the event were Pierce Group Benefits, Smithfield Grain, Stifel and PNC. In addition, there were 19 hole sponsors, 16 team sponsors, Johnson Lambe Company, Pepsi and Chick-Fil-A. The School Foundation netted $8,000 for programs/projects for the school district.
The Perquimans County Schools Foundation, Inc. is a 501©(3) charitable organization. Its purpose is to encourage and assist educational functions and activities. Contributions can be made at Perquimans County Schools Foundation, Inc., PO Box 337, Hertford, NC 27944.
For information, contact Brenda Lassiter at 252.426.5741.