Good News From Town Hall

Mayor Earnell Brown has been spearheading the work done at the Children’s Garden, located at 312 King Street. Park’s launch was Saturday – a symbolic turning of the soil to plant good seeds.
The Children’s Garden will be a place where kids will learn about gardening, nurturing vegetables, flowers and herbs for fun and harvest and possibly future sales. They will also learn life skills such as ownership and responsibility. It’s their garden. Self esteem, leadership, finances as well as personal health and nutritional skills will be presented.
“Our launch was very successful,” Brown said. “This is going to be the children’s garden. Saturday’s launch was a first step.”
In other matters, Brown said the Safety Town Hall Saturday was a great success!
“We had a full attendance, practicing social distance, mandatory face covering and temperature checks. Refreshments were provided. In a relaxed environment there was fluid open conversation,” she said.
HPD Police Chief Dennis Brown was responsive to the seniors concerns, provided statistics, a community update and valuable safety tips they took home. Everyone’s participation was encouraged. The seniors provided important recommendations that will ensure a safer environment and offered to help where possible.
They were also updated on the Perquimans County Senior Center reopening, efforts by HHA to provide more lighting and cameras, ICPTA transportation services; discussed a stronger Police — citizens partnership; and, the purpose and needed support of the anticipated Sheldon Zachary’s Children’s Garden.
Brown said it was unanimous that the Town Hall was a worthy communication tool and the citizens requested such meetings on a reoccurring scheduled.
Brown noted there was some concern about the time, from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. from those citizens who work. In response, this was a targeted audience of those retired citizens who reached out to the Mayor about whether to impose another curfew as the result of recent shooting last weekend.
Mayor said she felt it was an immediate need to express empathy and to address their concerns.
“We are concerned about all citizens and will plan to do more Town Halls in the near future,” she said.
Brown offered a special thanks to our Police Chief Brown for his continued support.