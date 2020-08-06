Good Shepherd Lutheran
Good Shepherd Lutheran Church will host a large outdoor church yard sale Saturday from 7 a.m. to noon. Attendees will be required to wear a mask and maintain 6 feet of social distance while perusing items. All monies collected will go to the church’s outreach ministries. If it rains, the event will be held on Saturday, Aug. 15. For updates, check out facebook.com/GoodShepherdECity.
New Sawyers Creek
New Sawyers Creek Missionary Baptist Church will host a free drive-through or walk-up COVID-19 testing event at 312 Sleepy Hollow Road, Camden, Monday, Aug. 24. No appointment is necessary. The testing is recommended for those and members of their households who experience the following symptoms: feeling feverish; experiencing shortness of breath, body aches, headache, running nose, or sore throat; or who have lost their sense of smell or taste; or are experiencing nausea, vomiting or diarrhea. It’s also recommended for those who’ve had contact with someone with COVID-19, is an essential worker at high risk of exposure to the virus, has attended a large gathering (20-plus people) in the last 10-14 days, or living or working in a group setting.