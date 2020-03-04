HERTFORD — Women from different faiths and walks of life will convene March 28, at Louise’s Event Center, 1322 Don Juan Road, Hertford, for a Women’s Conference, hosted by the Women’s Ministry of Good Works Community Church, Hertford.
The one-day conference, scheduled from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., will speak to the hearts of many women, who are relentless in releasing their emotional, spiritual and physical pain associated with living fragmented life styles. The weekend event is designed to focus attendees to look beyond their current circumstances and past disappointments to see greater opportunities for more abundant living and personal happiness.
Local speakers include Prophetess Gloria Combs, Evangelist Doresia Land and Elderess Mary Ann White, who bring forth a fresh and anointed word to lead listeners to trust God with their brokenness to be made whole again and beautiful! Musical blessings will follow with the voice of guest worship leader, Apostle Dianner Chesson.
The celebration will continue to Sunday, March 29, for Annual Women’s Day, beginning at 10:45 am. Elder Dorothy Moore, wife of Apostle William Kennedy Moore and First Lady of Doors of Faith Ministry, will deliver the Annual Women’s Day message. After service, guests are invited to stay longer to enjoy fellowship and a delicious meal.
Registration for the Women’s Conference is open with a $10 donation and $15 late fee at the door. You may pay in person by meeting after Sunday service at Good Works Community Church, 113 Deep Creek Road, Hertford, NC 27944 or sending a check or money order to Post Office Box 744, Edenton, NC 27932 or enrolling online at Eventbrite.com. For information, call the church office, 252-404-9088; church secretary, 252-554-1733; or Pastor Lawrence, 757-404-5304.