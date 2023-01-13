Purkett honored at chaplains event

Pasquotank County Sheriff Department Chaplain Jesse Purkett receives a certificate of appreciation from state Rep. Brenden Jones, R-Columbus, deputy majority leader of the N.C. House, at the October 2022 NC Sheriff Chaplains conference in Lexington.

 Photo courtesy Jesse Purkett

Two area food banks were among 33 North Carolina nonprofits and service organizations to receive shares of $1.5 million in grants from Goodwill Industries of Eastern North Carolina.

Food Bank of the Albemarle’s share of the money is $25,000, while Open Door Food Pantry in Winfall has been awarded $125,000, according to Goodwill spokesman Marston Roue.