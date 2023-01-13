Two area food banks were among 33 North Carolina nonprofits and service organizations to receive shares of $1.5 million in grants from Goodwill Industries of Eastern North Carolina.
Food Bank of the Albemarle’s share of the money is $25,000, while Open Door Food Pantry in Winfall has been awarded $125,000, according to Goodwill spokesman Marston Roue.
“Our goal is to provide opportunities that transform lives throughout the local and regional communities we serve,” said Goodwill Industries of Eastern North Carolina President and CEO Christopher Hash. “These grants will act as a mission multiplier, providing needed resources to organizations and allowing them to expand their scope of service for the various populations they serve.”
The $1.5 million was shared among 33 nonprofits and service organizations in 51 of the state’s 100 counties.
Goodwill Industries announced the donations in a new release Thursday.
Examples of agencies awarded shares of the money include Veterans Life Center of North Carolina, located in Butner; Outer Banks Dare Challenge, a faith-based drug and alcohol addiction treatment center in Manteo; and Esteamed Coffee, a nonprofit coffee shop in Cary that provides job opportunities to residents with disabilities.
Goodwill Industries of Eastern North Carolina, which operates a thrift store in Elizabeth City, strives to work with organizations to help combat homelessness, hunger and poverty, addiction, human-trafficking, disparities in healthcare and roadblocks to employment and education, the news release states.
Brondel joins Twiford, CEO earns recertification
A former mental health and substance abuse counselor who worked with clients in the criminal justice system has joined the staff at Twiford Funeral Homes as a funeral director and embalmer, manager J.J. Twiford said.
Kent H. Brondel, who joined Twiford this month, is a Missouri native who graduated from Columbia College with a bachelor of arts in psychology and a minor in business and marketing. He also has an advanced standing degree in mortuary science from Des Moines Area Community College.
Following his career as mental health and substance abuse counselor for various nonprofits, Brondel became a funeral director and embalmer in 2018.
According to Twiford, Brondel has “found that his experience with crisis and family counseling has been a great fit for the funeral business.”
Twiford’s also announced that David Halstead Twiford Sr., the business’s CEO, recently qualified for recertification as a Certified Funeral Service Practitioner by the Academy of Professional Funeral Service Practice. Twiford is a lifetime member of the academy. He was required to complete 20 hours of continuing education and events to earn recertification.
Keystone Barbershops donates to food bank
Keystone Barbershops recently donated 484 pounds of food to Food Bank of the Albemarle.
According to Keystone owner Glover Shannon, the barbershops’ customers donated two barrels full of food items to the food bank during a drive that began the week after Thanksgiving and ended Dec. 15.
The barbershops have held food drives for the food bank in previous years, but the most ever collected was roughly 384 pounds — about 100 pounds less, Shannon said.
“People were really generous,” he said.
Keystone Barbershops used to give the donations from its holiday food drives to one family in the community, Shannon said. It switched to giving the food to the food bank because “they’re more aware of the needs,” he said.