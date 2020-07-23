Editor’s Note: As a bookend to last week’s announcement that Chowan County Sheriff Dwayne Goodwin is retiring, this story pays tribute to a man who always puts service above self.
News of Sheriff Dwayne Goodwin’s impending retirement spread fast over hill and holler across Chowan County.
After 30 years of service with the sheriff’s office, Goodwin announced recently that he plans to retire Aug. 1. He served 18 years as sheriff – three and a half terms. His final four-year term ends in 2022.
During that time, Goodwin has been a steady presence leading the sheriff’s office, created a successful kids’ program, been a fixture for fireworks, spearheaded an annual food drive that brings in tons of canned goods, organized glow run type races through Hayes Plantation, and so very much more.
Chowan Herald reached out to a few folks who know Goodwin so as to paint a portrait of this lawman.
Chief Deputy Scooter Basnight, soon to be acting sheriff, has worked alongside Goodwin for more than 20 years.
“Having worked with Dwayne since coming back to Chowan County, I can assure you that you will be hard pressed to find someone who loves this county as much as he does. He loves kids and every kid that walked into the Sheriff’s Office was treated like royalty,” he said. “Dwayne would stop whatever he was doing and start playing some sort of ball, tag, play fight or whatever he could do to get the child’s attention. I know when he thought of Kids and Cops it was truly because he wanted to be around the kids and not just a political move.”
Kids and Cops is a series of summer programs and activities designed to help youngsters bond with local law enforcement officers.
Goodwin said he could not be more pleased about the way the program turned out.
“Through these activities, kids learn that they can trust us and talk to us,” Goodwin said in a previous interview. “It helps us begin to build relationships that can make a difference in the years ahead.”
And it’s not just kids, but one special police dog who adores the sheriff too.
“When I first got K9 Rico,” Basnight said, “I think Dwayne was just as excited as I was. He would walk into the office and Rico would chase after him waiting for him to finish his Mountain Dew so he could play with the empty bottle –something that Dwayne started and I couldn’t break. He loved to have Rico at the fair and ball games and would tell other Sheriff’s that that was how a K9 was supposed to act.”
Basnight shared an observation held by many that Goodwin is a humble guy who gives credit where it is due, helps everyone. Goodwin steered the sheriff’s office through some tough times in the wake of 2008’s Great Recession.
“He is quick to divert attention away from his accomplishments and give credit to those around him,” Basnight said. “Dwayne and Andy Bunch (recently retired chief deputy) both steered the Sheriff’s Office during the most difficult time I can remember when the county went broke. They always asked for needs and not wants and here we are on the other side sitting in a great place. We still have some work to do but for the Sheriff’s Office to be as strong as we are with dedicated people we are truly blessed.”
Basnight admits he’s got big shoes to fill, but he’s learned from the best.
“Trying to think of running this office without Dwayne or Andy is scary to say the least, but I have had great examples of what and how to handle most situations. Besides, I’ll still have them on speed dial along with 99 other sheriff’s in the state,” he said.
Speaking of another law officer, Perquimans County Sheriff Shelby White had these kind words about Goodwin.
“I am thankful for the working relationship that I have had with Sheriff Goodwin throughout the years, as well as the advice that his experience has given me as I have served as sheriff,” he said. “I am very happy for him to be Blessed enough to move into this stage in life and I wish him the very best. I also look forward to working with the next administration and continue our inter-agency cooperation to better serve the citizens of Perquimans County.”
District Court Judge Meader Harriss has worked closely, albeit in the courtroom, alongside Goodwin for many years.
“Dwayne’s service as Sheriff is admirable, and I greatly respect him as a community leader,” Harris said. “Under his leadership, the Chowan County Sheriff’s Office has served the citizens of Chowan County well. While I hate to see Dwayne leave as Sheriff, I certainly wish him the best as he retires..”
And got to give Mayor Jimmy Stallings a little bit of ink about Goodwin too.
“I am happy for my friend Sheriff Goodwin,” he said. “He has been a good sheriff for many years. Pam (mayor’s wife/First Lady) and I wish him good health and all the best to him in the future.”
Two years ago in late November of 2018, the Layton family piloted a new sailboat home to Edenton from Alligator Marina in rough seas, small craft advisory. The voyage was supposed to last a few hours but ended up being an all day kind of thing for two novice sailors who set sail soon after sunrise and ended the day long after sunset, around 10 p.m.
When the family reached Edenton, they were beatdown tired and knew not how they were going to get to their home which was in Rocky Hock at the time.
Hearing our dilemma, Chowan Herald staff writer Rebecca Bunch, RIP, made one phone call – the man who answered around 10 p.m. or so was Sheriff Goodwin. He instructed his deputies to deliver the exhausted family to Rocky Hock.
“For that, we are eternally grateful,” said Miles and Nicole Layton, both of whom work at the Chowan Herald. “We didn’t think the trip home would take so long. Our family was so glad that for the sheriff’s help – made us feel very welcome in Chowan County. There’s not many places where you can call someone and make this kind of request at that kind of hour, but this is what folks in Chowan County are like, particularly Sheriff Goodwin. Thanks for your service.”