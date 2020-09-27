If there is a silver lining to President Trump and Senate Republicans’ rank hypocrisy on filling a vacant U.S. Supreme Court only weeks before a presidential election, it’s this: Their naked political machinations have opened the door for a future Congress to rein in the power of a court that no longer represents the interests of most Americans.
For too long, Republicans and their conservative allies have seen control of the Supreme Court as the Holy Grail of American politics. While Republicans often accuse Democrats of seeking to get through the courts what they can’t accomplish legislatively, it’s the GOP that’s been the most aggressive about controlling the Supreme Court.
Republicans see control of the nation’s top court as the quickest avenue to rolling back legislation they despise — abortion rights for women and limits on campaign spending, for example — and to controlling future public policy on such issues like climate change, voting rights and economic inequality.
Keeping control of the court is why Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., denied Merrick Garland, a distinguished U.S. Court of Appeals judge, even a hearing when then Democratic President Barack Obama nominated him to fill a vacant seat on the U.S. Supreme Court four years ago. And it’s why McConnell is now doing backflips to get a yet-to-be-announced nominee by Republican President Donald Trump confirmed, possibly even before the election in six weeks.
At the time four years ago, McConnell and nearly every other Republican senator, including both Thom Tillis and Richard Burr of North Carolina, claimed Garland shouldn’t be given a confirmation hearing because it was an election year. They all said “the voters should decide” who fills a Supreme Court vacancy in an election year, even though at the time there were 10 months to go before the election.
But now after the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg just weeks before an election, McConnell, Tills, Burr and other Senate Republicans have of course changed their tune. Now the president “has a constitutional duty” to fill the vacancy as soon as possible, they say, and what the voters have to say about that president in the Nov. 3 election doesn’t matter. The only thing that matters to them is giving the court a 6-3 conservative majority while they still have the power to do so.
Politically-based decisions, like elections, have consequences. And the nakedly political decision Republicans are making to jam through a court nominee now will have consequences should Democrats win both the presidency and the Senate in November, both of which at the moment seem likely.
Joe Biden, the Democratic nominee for president, is already being pushed by many in his party to commit to the idea of adding more left-leaning Supreme Court justices to the court. Thus far he’s resisted doing so. But it’s not hard envisioning a President Biden and a U.S. Senate under Democrats’ control taking that step.
There are sound reasons for increasing the size of the court from its current nine members, which Democrats could legally do under the Constitution.
Twelve million fewer voters cast ballots for Republican Senate candidates than for Democratic candidates in the last election two years ago. The Democratic presidential candidate in 2016, Hillary Clinton, got 3 million more votes than Trump. If Democrats win back both the presidency and the Senate in November, they’ll likely equal or better those vote margins.
It’s hard to envision Democrats, if they gain the power equal to their status as the nation’s majority party, allowing a Supreme Court dominated by three Trump justices chosen in only four years to dominate American life unchecked for decades to come. It would be political malpractice to do so.
There are of course other measures a Congress and Senate controlled by Democrats could take to rein in a conservative Supreme Court. They will have the power under the Constitution, for example, to pass a law restricting the court from reviewing some areas of law. They also could pass a law requiring a supermajority of the court — six or seven justices instead of just five — for any state or federal law to be overturned. They could also pass a law imposing term limits on court justices.
A Senate controlled by Democrats should fully investigate all of these measures. They then should implement those that are the most effective at checking an unelected court’s power to undo laws and policies that most Americans want.
And the thing is, in a filibuster-free Senate, Republicans can’t do anything to stop them. Oh, they’ll kick and scream and say Democrats are ripping apart the very fabric of the nation. But who will listen to them? Who should take anything they have to say seriously after what they’ve done to stack the court? Nobody — that’s who.
Julian Eure is managing editor of The Daily Advance.