President Donald Trump failed 28 times — and counting — to get the nation’s courts to overturn the will of the people in an election Joe Biden won by what Trump described in 2016 as a “landslide.”
Judges issued scathing indictments against Trump’s attorneys, so the attorneys quit the Trump campaign. Then Trump sent more attorneys — Rudy Giuliani, Jenna Ellis, and Sidney Powell — to hold a press conference claiming, again, that Trump had won the election. Their press conference was a complete meltdown: An embarrassment seen ‘round the world.
Powell tried to make the case that the voting machines were faulty and that they had been designed in the Venezuelan jungle by Hugo Chavez, who has been dead for seven years, with financing from George Soros. If you’re gonna make crazy, you may as well make it really crazy.
Will Sommer, writing in in The Daily Beast, called the press conference “Insane in the Membrane ... it‘s truly nuts.” Conservative political commentator Dave Rubin described it as “legitimately insane.”
Giuliani, with his hair dye running down his face, continued to make ridiculous statements he did not back up with documentation. In fact, he and Trump’s other attorneys haven’t documented any claims of fraud in the election. None. Nothing. Trump and his lawyers have made him a laughing stock, to the merriment of both allies and enemies.
General James Clapper, director of National Intelligence in the Obama administration, has voiced serious concerns about the vulnerable position Trump is putting this country in by failing to show leadership from the office of the presidency. Carl Bernstein has named 21 Republican senators who privately express disdain for Trump, but who fear speaking out. They know he is unstable and vindictive. He has always been a aberrant individual, but now he is dangerously reckless.
It is past time for Trump to concede. He is embarrassing himself and our country. He has tried everything he can cook up to change the results of the election, and nothing is succeeding. He tried lawsuits: They failed. He tried recounts: They yielded no change. He tried personally influencing electors in swing states: They told him no. He appealed to Republican state legislatures to choose their own representatives to the Electoral College: They refused.
The Washington Post calls what Trump is doing “an unprecedented attempt by a sitting president to maintain his grasp on power … It is profoundly antidemocratic.” But it is not foreign to the way Trump has tried to rule: by bullying and intimidation.
It is time for Republican senators to stand up and urge him to quit his ridiculous attempts to overturn the most open, honest and transparent election this country has ever held. It’s time to end the temper tantrum. As Bernstein says, “Their (Republican senators’) craven public silence has helped enable Trump’s most grievous conduct.”
I am reminded of 1974, when a delegation of senior senators led by Sen. Barry Goldwater, R-Ariz., went to Richard Nixon and persuaded him to resign. It is time for Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Sen. Lindsay Graham, R-S.C., to persuade Trump to stop trying to overturn the will of the people. It has become a farce beneath the dignity of even Donald Trump, let alone beneath the dignity of the office of the presidency.
Trump finally allowed the ascertainment of Biden as the election winner this week. Before doing so, however, his delay of that act hampered the president-elect’s ability to begin the nation’s transition to a new government. It also hampered Biden’s ability to prepare for new leadership in our critical agencies and departments — the CIA, FBI, and the Departments of Justice, Education and Health and Human Services, and the military — which is exactly what Trump wanted. Trump’s recalcitrance is leaving our country vulnerable to attacks from our foreign enemies, as well as those within our country who would seek to profit from chaos.
Last week, small white flags were placed in the D.C. Armory parade grounds in Washington: one for each victim of COVID-19. They fluttered for as far as the eye can see. More than 260,000 Americans have died from the coronavirus. A million more were infected last week — almost 200,000 in one day. Meanwhile, Trump is sitting in the Oval Office pouting and wasting his time and his influence trying to avoid admitting electoral defeat. He is once again failing the country.
Martha Johnson is a resident of Elizabeth City.