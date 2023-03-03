The state’s top two elected Democrats have filed an amicus brief in the redistricting case before the state Supreme Court in which top state Republicans are seeking a rehearing following a change in the court’s partisan composition.

The brief filed by Gov. Roy Cooper and Attorney General Josh Stein urges the court to leave in place its rulings from 2022, which found the electoral maps adopted by Republican legislators in 2021 were unconstitutional partisan gerrymanders. That court had a 4-3 Democratic majority. The Supreme Court agreed to rehear the case in February at the request of Republican legislative leaders after the court majority changed to 5-2 Republican.