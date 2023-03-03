...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO
4 PM EST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 4 PM EST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
The state’s top two elected Democrats have filed an amicus brief in the redistricting case before the state Supreme Court in which top state Republicans are seeking a rehearing following a change in the court’s partisan composition.
The brief filed by Gov. Roy Cooper and Attorney General Josh Stein urges the court to leave in place its rulings from 2022, which found the electoral maps adopted by Republican legislators in 2021 were unconstitutional partisan gerrymanders. That court had a 4-3 Democratic majority. The Supreme Court agreed to rehear the case in February at the request of Republican legislative leaders after the court majority changed to 5-2 Republican.
“The court should reject this shameless partisan effort to overturn Supreme Court decisions that protect the ability of voters to fairly select their representatives in our democracy,” Cooper said. “Nothing has changed in this case but the partisan composition of the Court. The meaning of our Constitution does not change when the justices do.”
“There is nothing more fundamental to our democracy than the right to vote and to have that vote matter,” said North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein. “Partisan gerrymandering was wrong and unlawful when the Supreme Court ruled on this case last year, and it remains wrong and unlawful today. North Carolina’s constitution makes clear that all of the power belongs to the people, and that voters should choose their representatives, not the other way around. I urge the Court to not take the extraordinary step of overruling its previous decision and instead respect the rule of law by reaffirming that partisan gerrymandering violates our constitution and undermines our democracy.”
The brief claims that granting GOP lawmakers’ request would be unprecedented in the court’s history, contrary to the court’s rules, and “undermine the stability and legitimacy of the rule of law,” a press release states.