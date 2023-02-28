gov. cooper

Gov. Roy Cooper speaks at a news event in the East Carolina Heart Institute. Cooper is part of a network of Democratic governors in 20 states who are working to strengthen abortion access in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court decision nixing a woman’s constitutional right to end a pregnancy.

 Cliff Hollis/ECU News Services

RALEIGH — North Carolina Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper is soliciting donations to fight the “bigoted, anti-LGBTQ+ extremists” in the General Assembly who say they want parents to have a say in their children’s education.

Cooper sent out a fundraising email last week that attacked Republicans who reintroduced a Parents’ Bill of Rights legislation. He compared it to Florida, where last year put parameters on teaching sexual orientation or gender identity.