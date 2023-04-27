...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 10 PM EDT
FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Southeast winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and
choppy waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...From 5 AM to 10 PM EDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
The chief of the Capitol Police Department has been nominated to be the next director of the N.C. State Bureau of Investigation when the term of the agency’s current head, Robert Schurmeier, ends June 30.
Gov. Roy Cooper said he nominated R.E. “Chip” Hawley to take on the job as SBI director.
“The SBI is North Carolina’s premier law enforcement agency and it’s critical that it has strong leadership focused on keeping North Carolinians safe and who will maintain the highest standards of integrity and professionalism,” Cooper said. “Chip Hawley brings decades of experience and leadership and strong law enforcement credentials to this role.”
Hawley previously worked for the Wake County Sheriff’s Office, serving in a number of roles.
He has also worked as a police officer in the Coats Police Department and at North Carolina State University.