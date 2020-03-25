Town of Edenton

All town office are closed to the public. To contact a specific department, call

Public Works Department — 252-482-4111

Town Manager — 252-482-7352, ext.179

Electric Department — 252-482-4414

Fire Station — 252-482-3115

Police Station — 252-482-9891

Chamber of Commerce — 252-482-3400

Billing and Collections — 252-482-2155

Human Resources — 252-482-7352

FinanceOfficer — 252-482-2155, ext. 180

Northeastern Regional Airport — 252-482-4664

Town Planner — 252-482-2155, ext. 182

NC DHSSCovid-19 Hotline — 211 or 888-892-1162

Chowan County

All office are closed to the public until further notice. If you need assistance, please contact the specific agency for information.

Unemployment

Apply for unemployment insurance online at des.nc.gov or call the customer care center at 1.888.737.0259. More information on COVID-related UnemploymentClaims is available online at https://des.nc.gov/need-help/covid-19-information

Contact Nicole Bowman-Layton at nlayton@ncweeklies.com.

