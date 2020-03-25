Town of Edenton
All town office are closed to the public. To contact a specific department, call
Public Works Department — 252-482-4111
Town Manager — 252-482-7352, ext.179
Electric Department — 252-482-4414
Fire Station — 252-482-3115
Police Station — 252-482-9891
Chamber of Commerce — 252-482-3400
Billing and Collections — 252-482-2155
Human Resources — 252-482-7352
FinanceOfficer — 252-482-2155, ext. 180
Northeastern Regional Airport — 252-482-4664
Town Planner — 252-482-2155, ext. 182
NC DHSSCovid-19 Hotline — 211 or 888-892-1162
Chowan County
All office are closed to the public until further notice. If you need assistance, please contact the specific agency for information.
Unemployment
Apply for unemployment insurance online at des.nc.gov or call the customer care center at 1.888.737.0259. More information on COVID-related UnemploymentClaims is available online at https://des.nc.gov/need-help/covid-19-information
