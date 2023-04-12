Gov't meetings: Albemarle Commission to meet Thursday From staff reports Julian Eure Author email Apr 12, 2023 23 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Currituck Board of Commissioners will reconvene its budget session in the boardroom of the Historic Courthouse today at 9 a.m.The Perquimans Board of Education will meet with the Perquimans Board of Commissioners for a joint budget work session in the boardroom at the Central Office in Hertford, Monday at 6:30 p.m.Elizabeth City City Council will hold a budget work session at City Hall Monday at 5:30 p.m.The Camden County Board of Education will meet in closed session in the Camden High School media center Monday at 6 p.m. The board may take certain personnel action following the closed session. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Job Market Politics Julian Eure Author email Follow Julian Eure Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Latest eEditionThe Daily Advance Get The App! Daily Advance Special Editions Albemarle Magazine - Spring 2023 Albemarle Business Directory - 2023 Progress Edition - 2023 What 2 Watch SENC Magazine - Spring 2023 Eastern Living - January 2023 Albemarle Medical Directory - 2022 Best of the Albemarle - 2022 Most Popular Articles Images ArticlesManhunt underway off Main Street Extended after vehicle occupant fires at deputyChanges at Woodstock: Apartments to get new owner, upgradesFolwell: EC should seek LGC takeover of financesCircus coming to EC next weekOne of 2 men sought in manhunt captured, chargedSheriff: Both suspects in manhunt now in custodyJuvenile driver cited after SUV's collision with ECPPS school busUpdated: One manhunt suspect arrested, one still soughtSchewels Home to hold EC store grand opening on April 28Column: Closing one chapter in my life, opening another Images