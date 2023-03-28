Gov't meetings: Camden school, commission boards to meet Wednesday Julian Eure Julian Eure Author email Mar 28, 2023 22 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Pasquotank Board of Commissioners will hold a Finance Committee meeting in Courtroom C of the Pasquotank Courthouse Monday at 4 p.m. The regular meeting follows at 6 p.m.The Camden Board of Commissioners will hold a budget and finance work session Wednesday at 1 p.m. in the Community Room at the Camden Public Library. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Julian Eure Author email Follow Julian Eure Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Latest e-Edition The Daily Advance To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Daily Advance Special Editions Albemarle Business Directory - 2023 Progress Edition - 2023 What 2 Watch Eastern Living - January 2023 SENC Magazine - Winter 2022 Albemarle Medical Directory - 2022 Best of the Albemarle - 2022 Most Popular Articles Images ArticlesLooking back at The Waltons...NC Appeals Court upholds Sawyer's murder convictionStudent from violent incident at NHS among victims in shootingMcPherson Mobile Home Park seized for federal tax delinquencyTDA to transfer ownership of Marathon to Coast GuardCamden sheriff: False alarm in 'armed intruder' incident'Footprints of an Angel': Film based on ECSU grad's play releasedCommunity meeting slated for Hotel HintonHospital construction underway, medical office project in final stagesCrimewatch: Pasquotank Sheriff makes arrests for assault, FTA Images