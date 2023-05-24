The Currituck Board of Commissioners will meet to hear the county’s budget presentation in the meeting room of the Historic Courthouse Tuesday at 6 p.m. The board will also meet to consider adopting a one-acre minimum lot size requirement for residential development.

The Elizabeth City State University Board of Trustees will meet in the K.E. White Graduate Center on Thursday, June 1, beginning with committee meetings at 8 a.m. The full board meeting will be at 2:30 p.m.