...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM EDT THURSDAY...
* WHAT...For the first Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 108.
For the second Heat Advisory, heat index values of 105 to 110
expected.
* WHERE...Pasquotank, Camden, Western Currituck, Bertie, Chowan
and Perquimans Counties.
* WHEN...For the first Heat Advisory, until 8 PM EDT this
evening. For the second Heat Advisory, from noon to 8 PM EDT
Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
Gov't meetings: Currituck school board to meet Thursday
The Currituck Board of Education will meet in the Professional Learning Center at JP Knapp Early College to approve personnel for the upcoming school year today at 9 a.m.
The Elizabeth City-Pasquotank County Tourism Development Authority will meet at Museum of the Albemarle today at 9 a.m.
The Pasquotank County Department of Social Services Board will meet in the DSS-ARHS shared conference room Monday at 8:45 a.m. Come to front desk and state you plan to attend the meeting.
The Pasquotank Board of Commissioners will hold a work session in Courtroom C of the courthouse on Monday at 3 p.m. to discuss a draft comprehensive plan, goals and map.
The Camden Board of Commissioners will meet in the boardroom of the new Camden Public Library on Monday at 7 p.m. The board will also convene as the South Camden Water & Sewer District Board of Directors.
The Pasquotank Board of Elections will meet at the board office Tuesday at 9 a.m.