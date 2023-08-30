The Camden Board of Commissioners will meet in the boardroom at the Camden Public Library Tuesday at 7 p.m. The board will meet in closed session with its attorney at 6:30 p.m. The board will also convene as the South Camden Water & Sewer District Board of Directors during the meeting.

The Pasquotank Department of Social Services Board will meet in the shared conference room at the DSS agency Monday, Sept. 11, at 9 a.m.

  

