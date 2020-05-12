I’m writing on behalf of Pasquotank County’s high school Classes of 2020.
These young adults have worked for more than a decade to reach this point in their academic career. They have been anxiously looking forward to key milestones in their human experience. The opportunity to participate in events such as proms and graduation ceremonies, even cap and gown photos, have been taken away — through no fault of their own and without much preparation or notice. This is certainly not how they envisioned their final year in high school to go.
We, as a community, should move heaven and earth to restore their experiences and recognize their academic achievements.
Here’s my pitch: Working with restrictions on gatherings, let’s give them the experience. Let’s set up the stage, chairs and podium. We can hang the banners and streamers, and inflate the balloons. We can then place names on the chairs where the students would have sat. We can then schedule students and families to enter the venue in smaller groups. Let small groups of students and loved ones come in and sit in the chairs. The students can then walk across the stage and their family can take pictures.
We can sanitize periodically during the event, keeping hand sanitizer behind the podium.
We can have the speakers present their well-wishes, record them and broadcast them to “remote viewing sites” if necessary. Even if the ceremony takes hours to work everyone through, these students deserve it.
I believe teachers and staff could get behind a plan to recognize our students. They have built relationships, teaching and watching the graduates grow and develop. They deserve closure, too.
SEAN LAVIN
Elizabeth City
Editor’s note: The author is a member of the Pasquotank Board of Commissioners.