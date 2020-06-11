Graduation: Gradually Going From One Point to Another

My thoughts and prayers are with all our graduates. If you’re not graduating, perhaps you’re at a transition point in life.
After all, graduation is a transition from something to something else or as I like to say: gradually- going-from-one-point-to-another — graduation.
Graduation can often be a challenging transition. Often the question “what now?”arises—if not verbally, psychologically. So what Biblical guidance can we give those at this exciting transition?
When we look to Scripture we find no passages about Jesus receiving His diploma from Jerusalem High, Galilee Middle College or The University of Capernaum; however, we do find a man named Peter who upon “graduation” turned back to his old life for a short time. We find the account in John 21:1-13.
Peter had been under the tutelage of Jesus for several years. Peter had been educated by The Teacher of teachers.
Nevertheless, Peter had presently witnessed all that he had known come to a tragic end with the death and interment of his beloved Teacher, or so he thought. Peter now found himself gradually-going-from-one-point- to-another —graduation. Actually , it may have felt more abrupt than gradual.
At this transition point he has been given a beautiful example, and has gained priceless knowledge. What does Peter do? Turn back to what he’s always known, he goes fishing. Peter must be the “big man on campus” because we find the other disciples, without questioning, going with him.
All night passes and they catch nothing. Oh, but then the morning comes! The Teacher returns to give post graduate tutelage. Jesus instructs them to cast their net on the right side of the boat; post graduate work is going to be glorious.
The unexpected, unimaginable happens next—the catch of a lifetime. The net was so heavy that it became unmanageable. Yet, when pulled ashore it was unbroken. This passage offers so much hope to those graduating or at a transition.
First, graduations and transitions are a continued part of life. You will gradually-go-from-one-point-to-another all lifelong. Moreover, some graduations do not feel gradual; they feel abrupt, even final.
For those of us in Christ Jesus, God has promised that He knows the plans He has for us, plans to give us a hope and a future (Jeremiah 29:11). Allow Jesus to be your guide and He will take you places you never dreamed, even if it’s your own backyard, He will give you freshness and a new perspective you didn’t have before.
Second, unlike Peter, do not fall back into the norm. You are gradually-going-from-one-point-to-another. God has called you for a specific job, now do it.
Do not be afraid to cast your net on the right side of the boat when God instructs you. Yes, your friends and family might deem you crazy, you may even receive ridicule and rebuke; however, your main objective is to please God not man (Galatians 1:10; 1 Thessalonians 2:4). When you please God, you’ll be so blessed that others will be blessed as a result.
Third, when God brings you to graduation/transition, always expect the unexpected. I believe it thrills the heart of God when we humbly expect Him for the unexpected (Jeremiah 33:3). Peter had spent the night with no success, but when The “Son” came up he received the unexpected.
For some the unexpected could be continuing education; the dream job you thought impossible; the promotion you were sure to be overlooked; or a fresh start in your own backyard. Always expect God for the unexpected.
Lastly, just like the net didn’t break when it was weighed down with blessing, when you are gradually-going-from-one-point-to-another, remember that God has promised to empower you and increase your strength (Isaiah 40:29). Even Jesus promised His burden was light (Matthew 11:28-30).
Often at graduation/transition points we put the extra strain, stress and burden on ourselves. If you feel the stress is too great, don’t blame God. Instead, turn to God and allow Him to turn the stress into strength.
Bear in mind, whatever point you’re at in life, there is always a Biblical example. Remember, let your light so shine before others (Matthew 5:16).