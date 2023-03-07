When Evangelist Franklin Graham III visits Edenton in May it will be his first worship visit to eastern North Carolina in four years.

“In 2019, Franklin Graham held the “Decision America: Tar Heel State Tour” in North Carolina,” said Mateo Brinton, spokesman for the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association. “It was an 8-stop tour including Fayetteville, Greenville, Wilmington, Raleigh, Greensboro, Hickory, Charlotte and Asheville.”