...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
rough waters.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...Until 7 PM EST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
...Increased Fire Danger From Midday Through Early This
Evening...
Breezy and dry conditions are expected again today. North to
northwest winds will be gusty to 25 to 30 mph and relative
humidity values will drop to 25 to 35 percent across northeast
North Carolina. These winds and low relative humidity levels will
lead to an increased fire danger risk from midday today through
early this evening.
Residents are urged to exercise caution handling any potential
ignition source...including machinery... cigarettes...and matches.
Be sure to properly discard all smoking materials. Any dry
grasses and tree litter that ignite will have the potential to
spread quickly.
When Evangelist Franklin Graham III visits Edenton in May it will be his first worship visit to eastern North Carolina in four years.
“In 2019, Franklin Graham held the “Decision America: Tar Heel State Tour” in North Carolina,” said Mateo Brinton, spokesman for the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association. “It was an 8-stop tour including Fayetteville, Greenville, Wilmington, Raleigh, Greensboro, Hickory, Charlotte and Asheville.”
Graham, who is the son of the late Christian evangelist Billy Graham, will visit Edenton on Sunday, May 7, as part of his 6-stop “God Loves You Tidewater Tour,” according to GodLovesYouTour.com. The one-night worship event at the American Legion Post 40 Fairgrounds starts at 4 p.m. and will include live music by Christian artists Newsboys and Marcos Witt.
Graham’s upcoming tour also will include several stops in Maryland, plus a visit to Portsmouth, Virginia. His Edenton stop is the only North Carolina destination on the tour.
According to Brinton, Graham is touring to share with worshipers a message of hope and lasting peace.
“The purpose of the Tidewater Tour is to tell the good news, that God loves each one of us,” Brinton said. “He demonstrated that love when He gave His son, Jesus Christ to be the savior of the world. “So, this tour is to bring a message of real hope and lasting peace that is available to everyone.”
Graham’s Edenton visit could easily draw thousands of people to pray with him.
“The total attendance for the “Decision America: Tar Heel State Tour” was 65,825, with turnouts ranging from 4,325 to 13,800 people,” Brinton said.
E.C. Toppin, president of the Chowan County Regional Fair Board of Directors, said previously that the Graham event will be open air, with attendees bringing their own chairs.
“We figure we can accommodate 5,000 or even up to 6,000 people,” Toppin said.
Following are the additional dates and locations of other stops along the God Loves You Tidewater Tour: