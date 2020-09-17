Mary Alice Brinn celebrated her 95th birthday on Sunday.
Front Street’s grand dame was honored by a parade, gifts and a cake.
Members of Perquimans High School’s Marching band played “Happy Birthday” for Mary Alice.
A biography as to Mary Alice – she started her teaching career in Hertford after graduating from East Carolina University with her degree in Home Economics. She still has people come up to her to tell her they still have the apron they made or that they still make “eggs in a frame” — bread with a hole in the middle where you put a raw egg and cook in the skillet.
Mary Alice was a Navy wife for 26 years, lived in Paris and graduated from the Cordon Bleu French cooking school. She lived in Rocky Mount until her 5th child graduated from high school and then moved to Hertford permanently 1978 to 210 Front Street, the Brinn family house.
Her husband, Tim Brinn Sr., was born in Hertford in our house so they spent many summers in Hertford while he was in the Navy and afterwards. In fact, Brinn, Sr. loved Hertford so much that he had designated the water treatment plant here to be the beneficiary for his military life insurance before he was married!
Brinn Sr. instilled this love of Hertford in her so much that even when he died in 1984 she did not leave Hertford. Her parents lived in Columbia, NC so her kids could see both sets of grandparents when they were here. She has five children: Harriett was a Lt Col in the Army; Tim, retired as a colonel in the US Army; then Ray who retired as Lt Col in the USAF and runs his wife’s family business in Rocky Mount; Beverly has a master’s in guidance also is a speech therapist and works in the military school system in Landstuhl, Germany, and Martha who lives in Raleigh and is an event planner, chef for the big Episcopal church in downtown Raleigh. She has nine great grandsons and a 10th great grandson is due in the fall. She has three granddaughters and five grandsons.
Why Mary Alice is loved and respected by so many is what she has done over the years for the town. Her main focus was the Newbold White House. She was part of the original group to organize and put on the annual Garden Party which is a major fundraiser for the Perquimans County Restoration Association. She remains an active member of the PCRA board and she asked for her opinions.
Mary Alice also started the New and the Bold Decorators to raise money for PCRA. She and her group helped decorate the Elizabeth City mayor’s house among many others for which they received a donation to the Newbold White House.
Mary Alice is also a member of Historic Hertford and had served on their board. There were many summers where she was out watering plants downtown and on her morning walks would pick up trash along her way. She is active in Holy Trinity Episcopal Church as a member of the Altar Guild and answering phones at the church. She was part of their cemetery project.
Mary Alice delivered Meals On Wheels lunches for a number of years, finally stopping at age 94 because of health issues. Two years ago she was selected for the honor of Friend of the County here in Perquimans County presented by Friends of the Library. She is a voracious reader. She was co-chair of the Periauger Project Gala in 2002.
Over the years, Mary Alice has traveled to help her family decorate their military quarters, sewing curtains, making an ottoman, arranging bookshelves so that their homes were warm and inviting; a total of at least nine different trips including Germany and Hawaii.
Last word, by all accounts, Mary Alice is kind to everyone and never has a bad word to say about anyone.