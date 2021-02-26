Elizabeth City State University plans to use a $50,000 grant helping prepare students for life in a diverse global society once they graduate. The Z. Reynolds Foundation grant will also be used to better promote diversity and inclusion, the university said.
According to the Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs Gary Brown, the grant will fund the ECSU project, Viking R.A.C.E, or Realized Awareness Changes Everything. The program promotes student-led initiatives and will play a role in the university’s PACE (Prevention, Awareness, Cultural Education) Center Critical Conversations series.
“We want to prepare students for the world of work that is not always accepting of differences,” Brown said. “We want to give the students tools for life skills and insights to navigate the world of work.”
Brown said in the wake of social unrest across the country over the past year, the Z. Reynolds Foundation sought grant proposals from programs “designed to prepare students to live in a diverse, global society” and that address the need for diversity and inclusion in society.
Viking R.A.C.E. is, for ECSU, just such a program, Brown said. Combined with the Critical Conversations series and student-led programs, Viking R.A.C.E. is designed to provide students with tools needed to navigate the fast-changing world beyond college.
The Critical Conversations series is designed to bring students together with experts in a variety of disciplines to discuss current issues. Brown said the Reynolds grant will help Viking R.A.C.E. “identify a greater talent pool for future discussions” and bring a broader range of perspectives to campus.
The program will also reach out to area community and business leaders for assistance on helping students navigate the challenges of joining the workforce.
“We want students to engage in a space that is different from their current context on campus,” Brown said. “This is designed to be a holistic approach to meet the needs of the community and recognize that everyone has a contribution to make.”
As part of the program, a group of students will be invited to form an equity and inclusion board. They will receive training and act as student ambassadors for the program to other students.