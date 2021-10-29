NC AgVentures provides grants to North Carolina family farms, and community organizations such farmer associations and farm co-ops to develop new and innovative agricultural projects which will increase farm profits.
This is a great opportunity for any producer who is thinking of diversifying, improving, or expanding their operation.
Two Grant Options:
• Individual Grants for North Carolina family farms who are agriculturally dependent and who have viable ideas for innovative agricultural projects to increase farm profits.
• Community grants are available for community groups and organizations with project ideas that will directly benefit 3 or more farms. Some examples: Cooperative Extension, farming associations, farmer co-ops, farmers markets…
Who is Eligible?
Family farms and community organizations working with farmers in the following counties are eligible to apply:
Alamance, Alexander, Alleghany, Anson, Ashe, Cabarrus, Caswell, Catawba, Chatham, Davidson, Davie, Durham, Edgecombe, Franklin, Forsyth, Gaston, Granville, Greene, Guilford, Halifax, Harnett, Iredell, Johnston, Lincoln, Martin, Mecklenburg, Nash, Northampton, Orange, Person, Pitt, Randolph, Rockingham, Rowan, Sampson, Stanly, Stokes, Surry, Union, Vance, Wake, Wayne, Wilson, Wilkes, Warrenand Yadkin.
Priority will be given to:
Applicants that are current/former tobacco growers, former quota holders, tobacco workers or close family descendants.
Farms that have not received previous funding from NC Tobacco Trust Commission, RAFI or NC AgVentures
Applicants that earn at least 50% of their gross personal income from their farm operation.
Proposals that present a new direction or innovative opportunity to diversify, expand or implement new entrepreneurial plans for their farm operations that are viable and will increase farm profits.
Criteria: The project should increase farm income or replace lost income from the decline in the tobacco economy. The proposal must be adequately researched. The budget must be realistic. The applicant must have the skills to complete the project or have identified technical assistance to help them implement a successful project. The project must become self-supporting and/or enhance your ability to keep farming. The proposal must be reviewed and submitted by a N.C. Cooperative Extension agent.
All applications must be submitted through the online application submission portal.
NC AgVentures will award grants up to $8,000.
The application deadline is December 15th, 2021.
Online Information Workshops will be offered on Oct. 19th, Nov.3rd, Nov. 16th, and Dec. 1st. Time: 4:30 PM
To register for an online Information Workshop and to view past grants awarded please visit the NC AgVentures webpage: www.ncagventures.org
For more information on the NC AgVentures, please contact Lance Grimes at 252-789-4370.