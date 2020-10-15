Great Mama’s Stewed Rock

If you were wondering why all the boats are around the bridge right now, Rockfish, aka Striped Bass, are now in season in our area.
Striped bass, or “rockfish” as they are sometimes called in North and South Carolina, also have the following common names: striper, linesider, squid hound and greenhead. They are easily recognizable by the 7 to 8 prominent black stripes that run along the scale rows on each side of their silvery-white bodies. They live in saltwater and then migrate to spawn in fresh water rivers.
Local caught fish is a great resource for our area its delicious and healthy however it is important to know about health and safety concerns of fresh caught fish. The main food safety issue in fish from our local waters is mercury. If you are not aware you could miss if there is an advisory. However it’s not something that should keep you from eating fresh caught fish except for pregnant women.
Why do fish have mercury?
Methylmercury enters the environment and is consumed by small fish, who are consumed by larger fish, who are consumed by even larger fish.
This is called bio-accumulation and results in larger fish having larger amounts of mercury. Read below fish from our area that are high in mercury. At this time Striped Bass are not on that list.
NC List of Fish HIGH in mercury
- Ocean Fish
- Albacore (white) tunafresh or canned
- Almaco jack
- Banded rudderfish
- Cobia
- Crevalle jack
- Greater amberjack
- South Atlantic grouper (gag, scamp, red and snowy)
- King mackerel
- Ladyfish
- Little tunny
- Marlin
- Orange roughy
- Shark
- Spanish mackerel
- Swordfish
- Tilefish
- Tuna, fresh or frozen
- Freshwater Fish:
- Blackfish (bowfin)
- Black crappie
- Catfish (caught wild)
- Jack fish (chain pickerel)
- Largemouth bass (statewide)
- Walleye from Lake Fontana and Lake Santeetlah (Graham and Swain counties)
- Warmouth
- Yellow perch
Please be aware that Women of childbearing age (15 to 44 years), pregnant women, nursing mothers and children under age 15:
- Do not eat fish from the HIGH in mercury list.
- Eat up to 2 meals per week of fish from the LOW in mercury list.
All other people
- Eat only 1 meal of fish per week from the HIGH in mercury list.
- Eat up to 4 meals of fish per week from the LOW in mercury list.
It is recommended by health officials that we eat more fish, fish are low in fat and high in protein. In this area we fry our fish which I LOVE!! However fried fish should be eaten in moderation. If you struggle with finding alternate ways of preparing fish here is a recipe that you can try?
Great Mama’s Stewed Rock
Submitted by Denise Bunch- My mother-in-law (Regina Bunch) used to fix this incredible stewed rock.
- Directions:
- In a large cast iron skillet , chip a piece of side meat and let it fry until crisp. Push side meat to edge of skillet.
- In a bowl, mix white corn meal, water, finely chopped green onions (tops and bottoms) and a little salt to make dumplings. The side meat will make enough grease to fry the dumplings. Fry for a few minutes on each side for them to set.
- Boil a kettle of water to have on hand. Lay pieces of rockfish on top and around dumplings. Salt and pepper to taste. Add a few more chopped green onions on top of fish. Pour enough boiling water in skillet to almost cover fish. Cover with lid and reduce heat to medium. Let simmer until fish is tender.