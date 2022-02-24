With her colorful custom yard signs, Meghan Grimes is making special occasions even more special.
Grimes’ business, Yard Card Queen-Elizabeth City, is who you go to when you’re looking for a personalized yard sign for a birthday, graduation, anniversary, wedding or any other special occasion.
“If it can be celebrated, I can do a sign for it,” said Grimes.
At Yard Card, Grimes personalizes the sign’s letters to include the celebrated person’s name and images related to their hobbies and likes.
Grimes said she orders sign pieces from different companies and tries to stock inventory that will reflect her customers’ needs.
Grimes rents the signs to her customers who post them in their yard. She then collects them at the end of the rental period.
Originally from Robersonville, Grimes moved to Elizabeth City with her husband in 2015. She holds a bachelor’s degree in business and marketing education and a master’s degree in business education, both from East Carolina University. She previously was a high school business teacher for 3½ years.
Grimes said she was reading a blog about ways to earn extra income when she ran across information about the Yard Card Queen company. She decided to become a Yard Card Queen licensee last August. Her territory includes the four-county area of Pasquotank, Camden, Chowan and Perquimans.
Grimes said her experience with direct sales and her business education come in handy with Yard Card. The mother of three small children — a 4-year-old, 2-year-old and a 9-month-old — also finds the flexible hours appealing.
Grimes also benefits from having crafting as one of her hobbies. Arranging the signs gives her a “creative outlet,” she said.
When she’s not working, she enjoys spending time with her family and attending Fountain of Life Church.
For more information visit the Yard Card Queen-Elizabeth City Facebook page.