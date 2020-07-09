A new group has formed to challenge a petition drive that seeks to change Councilmen Frank Norman and Quentin Jackson’s conduct and asks for their resignations if civility doesn’t return during Hertford Town Council meetings.
Uptown Making A Difference (U-MAD) was formed recently to counter Friends of Hertford whose door-to-door petition drive has gathered hundreds of signatures from residents seeking an end to council meetings they contend have been “an embarrassing mockery to our community” because of Jackson and Norman’s “combative, disrespectful and unproductive behavior.”
U-MAD rejects the idea of Norman and Councilman Jackson resigning.
“The councilmen were elected through the democratic process,” said Lawrence Jackson in a letter to the editor submitted Monday night during another marathon length council meeting. “If they are to be removed, it should also be through the democratic election process. We want to make this perfectly clear that the petition being circulated does not reflect the opinion of all Hertford citizens. What arrogance of certain citizens to suggest that all citizens must have the same opinion.”
Perquimans Weekly sought a response from Friends of Hertford regarding U-MAD.
“I am disheartened to see the UMAD response to the petition,” said J.P. Burket, a key organizer of the petition drive. “We cannot support live racial slurs, KKK images, the confederate flag, slandering, and belligerence during council meetings. The petition supports a change in behavior and respect for all cultures instead of resignation. To oppose the petition supports open racism and incivility, which teaches our children that discrimination and intolerance is acceptable for elected public officials and in turn, in our homes.”
Rather than retread commentary from both U-MAD and Mayor Pro Tem Ashley Hodges into this news story, please see the Perquimans Weekly’s Opinion page A4. Both Lawrence Jackson and Hodges present different viewpoints as current affairs discussed during Town Council meetings.