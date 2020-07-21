A number of local groups and individuals came together via Zoom last week to encourage better understanding and to promote kindness and positive relations in the community.
The Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Community Relations Commission, the State Employees Credit Union Foundation and Elizabeth City State University co-hosted the Taking Action Together forum, part of the Civic Conversations Series.
Andrea Williams, representing the Community Relations Commission, said the CRC currently is focused on voter registration, policing, first responders and educators, as well as issues people have paying for utilities. The group is involving people from all economic levels and working to engage youth, Williams said.
Scott Sullens, who became president of the Elizabeth City Morning Rotary Club on July 1, said the group is launching a satellite club as a way to promote the goals of the civic organization and make Rotary more inclusive.
The plan is for the satellite club to be centered in the downtown and recruit from the student populations at Elizabeth City State University, Mid-Atlantic Christian University and College of The Albemarle.
The club recognizes it needs to be more inclusive, Sullens said.
“We want to see more of everybody,” he said. “We’re not there yet. We’ve got a long way to go.”
The satellite Rotary club is one strategy for reaching that goal, Sullens said.
“We’re not just going to talk about it and we’re not just going to have an idea about it — we’re going to do it,’ Sullens said.
Joy Smith, president of the Elizabeth City Rotary Club, said the club is fairly diverse and is active in a number of community projects, including awarding scholarships.
Col. Curtis Wrenn talked about the 100 Black Men of Northeastern North Carolina and its mission of mentoring young men and projecting positive images for them.
Antonio Malakia said he believes that for the first time, people are seeing what has been going on in black communities.
“That’s a great thing,” Malakia said, adding he’s optimistic things are changing.
Sullens shared a story about a friend who is Black who was returning clothes at a high-end store after Christmas about 23 years ago. His friend was wearing a track suit and ball cap, and the store thought he was trying to steal clothes, Sullens said.
Sullens said the event helped him understand how little he knew about the experiences of black people in this country.
Russ Haddad of ECSU asked if people seem more willing to listen now.
“Yes, I think we should seize the moment at this point,” Malakia said.
Sullens told Smith he would like to host a joint social event for both Rotary clubs, possibly a cookout. She said that sounded like a good idea.
Angie Wills of ECSU said involving low-income people in the public conversations is important.
Haddad said that’s a continuing challenge and he believes holding events in a variety of places can help.
A number of participants mentioned holding events at churches and getting more churches to work together.
Shelia Simpson suggested people work together to show kindness by distributing water or ice pops to people in different neighborhoods in the community.