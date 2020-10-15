Who introduced you to gardening? A love of gardening is often planted at a young age. Do you know a youth who might be interested in developing their green thumb? Introduce them to the world of gardening through the Junior Master Gardener program. The Junior Master Gardener program is an international youth gardening program hosted through the research-based Cooperative Extension network. JMG engages children in hands-on learning experiences that provide a love of gardening, develop an appreciation for the environment, and cultivate the mind.
Free, digital resources are available through the website https://jmgkids.us/ . While most of the resources are directed towards educators, youth and their families will enjoy the KidsZone, Store, and Curriculum Content. Find lessons for how to measure the height of a tree using a pencil, how to make a lizard lair for your garden, and how to create educational botanical art at school or home. Looking for a gift idea? Check out the book awards at https://jmgkids.us/bookawards/ .
These books are selected as engaging and inspiring for youth. The 2020 Winners are: We Are The Gardeners, by Joanna Gaines; The Thing About Bees, by Shabazz Larkin; Right This Very Minute, by Lisl H. Detlefsen; and Badgers Perfect Garden, by Marcia Diane Arnold.
The benefits of gardening extend beyond cultivation and for youth, may include better relationships, self-esteem, and diet. Junior Master Gardener is committed to growing good kids by igniting a passion for learning, success, and service through a unique gardening education.
For more information, visit the website or call 252-482-6585.