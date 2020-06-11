Growlers, Treadmills Needed to Cope With COVID-19's Effects

Hertford Bay Taphouse and Foundation Fitness held an 80s’ Fun Run Friday to benefit these two small businesses that have been deeply affected by the economic shutdown initiated by Raleigh to contend with the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The Fun Run was great,” said Amy Tinsley, owner of Foundation Fitness. “We had a lot of community support come out for the Tap House as well as the gym. The mayor and town manager were very helpful and supportive. Our thanks goes out to them and the members of the community for the support.”
That same day, Gov. Roy Cooper vetoed a bill that would have reopened private bars and clubs, as well as expanded outdoor seating in restaurants and brewpubs.
“We are hanging on over here at the Hertford Bay Taphouse, but I can say for absolute certainty that if the bar was my primary business and I had to support my family off of it we would be out of business,” said Stephen Gunther, who co-owns the bar with his wife Rachel, both lawyers. “I really feel for those businesses that have had to standby and watch everything they have worked for go down the drain.”
Under Governor’s Executive Order 141 that remains in effect, only restaurants are allowed to welcome guests for in-house dining at 50% capacity.
Restaurants make at least 30% of their profits from food, but also sell alcohol. Breweries, wineries, and distilleries, too, have been allowed to reopen under Cooper’s plan. But private bars and clubs, which make money mostly from alcohol, are blocked.
“Mainly what we are dealing with here at the Hertford Bay Taphouse is frustration,” Stephen Gunther said. “Frustration that the Governor feels that there is a higher risk of contracting COVID-19 sitting in a ‘bar’ that does not serve food or brew beer versus sitting at a bar in a restaurant or a taproom at a brewery or winery. The latter can open we cannot. I do believe that despite the fact we don’t like the situation or agree with the Governor, we have to obey the law and follow the rules.”
Maybe it’s time to support this local business, buy a Growler and watch “Cheers” reruns on YouTube.
“Our main concern right now is inventory spoilage which is why we are offering takeout growlers at $14 each,” Gunther said. “There has been great local support in helping his with this and we really appreciate everyone who has been supporting the Hertford Bay Taphouse.”
Gyms remain open, somewhat...
Tinsley explained that while Cooper vetoed the bill, NC Attorney General Josh Stein explained the executive order that allows for gyms to be open for members that utilize them for health care as prescribed by a doctor or physical therapy. When at the gym, there are to be no more that 10 people inside. Gym will be using video surveillance and card key monitoring to insure this.
Tinsley asked patrons to please practice social distancing. The equipment is already 6’ apart with the exception of the cardio.
When using the treadmills and elliptical, the gym recommends that patrons use every other one so that you are not directly beside someone. Please wipe and spray the equipment before and after use.
Still, open doors are better than closed ones at Foundation Fitness.
“We are doing as well as can be expected,” Tinsley said.