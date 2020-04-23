This week, our local “Pick your Own” Strawberry Farms will be opening, and you can have access to one of our favorite fruits ... Strawberries! Now during this time of pandemic, we do still need to continue with safety precautions when it comes to being around other people, but some strawberry farms will be letting consumers come and pick their own or drive up and buy flats already picked.
Here are some suggestions once you get them home for freezing. Strawberries will last about 5-7 days until they start to get mushy so it’s best to hold back what you will be eating immediately and freeze the rest.
How to Freeze Strawberries:
Step 1 – Start with fresh strawberries. Look for plump, full berries with a good color.
Step 2 — Wash and sort the strawberries. Wash the strawberries in a bowl of plain cold water. Cut the tops off of the strawberries, pick out leaves and soft or mushy strawberries.
Step 3 — Drain the strawberries. Use a large sieve or colander to remove water let them sit for about 10 minutes in the colander.
Step 4 — Spread the strawberries in a pan. If you have space in your freezer, spread 1 layer of berries out in a cookie sheet. The strawberries will freeze quickly and not be frozen together in a lump. I have also used Gallon Freezer bags and laid the bag down flat in the freezer. Both ways will work.
Step 5 — Put them in the freezer. Put them in the coldest part of the freezer, or the quick freeze shelf overnight, to get completely frozen.
Step 6 – Bag the strawberries. You can use a vacuum sealer or freezer bags. If you want to remove excess air from a freezer bag, put a straw inside the bag and zip it closed as far as possible. Then suck the air out of the bag, pinch the straw shut where it enters the bag and pull it from the bag and quickly zip the bag the rest of the way.
Step 7 — Label the bags. Label the bags with the contents and date.
Step 8 — Done. Put them in the freezer and enjoy for months to come.
To use them, just set them in the fridge overnight, or on the counter for a couple of hours.
Local Strawberry Farms:
- Mill Fork Farms: 3644 Rocky Hock Road, Edenton. www.facebook.com/Mill-Fork-Farm-440746266044558
- Triple B. Farms: 511 Ryland Road, Tyner. www.facebook.com/
- Triple-BFarms-
- 116824715012495
- Cedar Stretch Farms: 316 Cedar Stretch Road, Hertford. https://www.facebook.com/cedarstretchfarms/