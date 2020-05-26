RALEIGH — A number of gym owners are publicly crying foul because Gov. Roy Cooper’s Phase Two plan to ease COVID-19 restrictions in North Carolina doesn’t allow them to reopen their businesses.
Jeff Brooks, who owns a gym in Onslow County, is among those upset.
“I remember turning to my wife and saying, ‘He’s going to screw us.’” Brooks, co-owner of Swansboro Health and Fitness, said he told his wife as he watched Cooper announce Wednesday he would move the state into Phase Two of his plan to reopen the state.
Cooper’s executive order allowed a partial reopening starting Friday at 5 p.m. of some businesses he closed because of the COVID-19 outbreak in North Carolina. But it excludes myriad others, including private bars and clubs, movie theaters, museums, and gyms.
Brooks may have to wait another five weeks, according to Cooper’s order, before he can open. But Cooper was even noncommittal about that.
“This has been a punch to the gut,” Brooks said.
“We wanted to take this modest step forward with Phase Two,” Mandy Cohen, secretary of N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, said during Wednesday’s news conference.
Gyms are considered places where the risk of spreading COVID-19 is high. People are breathing heavily in close proximity and spraying droplets with the virus around the facility, Cohen said.
The state has been working with the association representing gyms to develop guidance for what the fitness facilities would have to do to reopen, Cohen said.
“This has been going on for two months,” Brooks said. “The prospect of another five weeks, that’s three rent cycles. … You can only bear so much.”
Brooks, along with many other gym owners, was prepared to reopen under Phase Two. The entrepreneurs spent money on cleaning supplies and hand sanitizers, and took time to space out equipment to ensure social distancing within the facilities.
“We have been preparing, maybe over-preparing in terms of cleaning,” Carolina Barbell gym co-owner Kirsten Ostby said “It was really surprising that (Cooper) announced in his press conference that we were not included. There was no forewarning.”
Jayme Limbaugh, owner of Anytime Fitness in Morehead City, said she’s ready to reopen, but her franchise agreement requires that she wait for a go-ahead from the government.
“Right now my main focus is getting my rights back and being able to open and have the governor’s blessing,” Limbaugh said. “No one should have to go against this. I should be able to open and not have this conversation. I’m putting all my efforts into getting this overturned and getting my rights back.”
Limbaugh could be part of a lawsuit along with several other gym owners frustrated with the governor’s executive order.
State Rep. Keith Kidwell, R-Beaufort, is helping in the effort. The lawmaker posted on his Facebook page a plea for owners of restricted businesses, including gym owners, to contact him about joining a lawsuit against Cooper.
“It took one week to get the churches open, one week to get the hairdressers open, and we are now going after the remaining businesses,” Kidwell wrote in reference to earlier lawsuits challenging Cooper’s COVID-19 executive orders.
While some gym owners are exploring the legal route, others have decided to open in defiance of the executive order.
A gym owner in Carteret County, who requested anonymity, has opened already. The gym owner said the community has suffered too long. Stress levels are increasing, the owner said, and members who can’t go to the gym are becoming unhealthy from lack of regular exercise.
“This (shutdown) is a detriment to their health,” the owner said.
Other nearby gyms will open soon, too, the Carteret owner said.
In a news conference Friday, Cooper was asked what he would say to gym owners who spent thousands preparing to reopen under Phase Two.
Public health and safety are a top priority for North Carolina, Cooper said. The state will continue to work with businesses that are still closed, but it’s important to remember people working out are at high risk for spreading COVID-19, the governor said.