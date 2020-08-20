Half-sour pickles

INGREDIENTS
3 1/2 teaspoons Morton kosher salt
6-8 firm Kirby or pickling cucumbers
4 sprigs fresh dill
3 large cloves garlic, peeled and halved
1/2 teaspoon black peppercorns
Pinch crushed red pepper flakes
½ teaspoon celery seed
½ teaspoon dill seed
½ teaspoon mustard seed
2 cups room temperature water
PREPARATION
In a jar dissolve the salt in the water, cover with lid and shake. Pour into a 2-cup measuring cup.
Trim off the blossom end of each cucumber. Tightly pack the cucumbers vertically in a quart jar. Arrange the dill sprigs, seeds, peppercorns and garlic around the cucumbers. Cucumbers can be sliced or whole.
Add enough of the salt water to the jar to completely cover the cucumbers and leave an inch of airspace at the top of the jar. Save any leftover saltwater brine. Cover the jar with cheesecloth and partially screw on the lid.
Put the jar in a very cool, dark room for four days, allowing the pickles to ferment and you may see bubbles of carbon dioxide gas inside the jar. Check the pickles daily to make sure they are covered by the brine and add the reserved saltwater if needed. If the pickles begin to float, add a stone or heavy weight wrapped in plastic to keep them down. The liquid can become cloudy but not dark or extremely cloudy which is a sign of mold or fungus growing in the jar and they must be thrown out.
Taste a pickle after four days for desired flavor — they should be crunchy, lightly sour and salty. For more flavor allow to ferment a few more days, checking daily. When you are happy with the flavor, refrigerate your pickle jar. The pickles will remain half-sours for up to two weeks.
Note: For an easier method without the worry of mold, seal the jar completely with the lid and store in the refrigerator for 10 days, turning the jar daily.