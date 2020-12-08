Pasquotank’s partial recount of the ballots cast in the Nov. 3 race for state Supreme Court chief justice will not affect the tight race between incumbent Cheri Beasley and her Republican opponent, Paul Newby.
Emma Tate, director of the Pasquotank Board of Elections, said the results of Monday’s hand-to-eye recount matched the same number of votes tallied by machine on election day, Nov. 3.
That means that Pasquotank’s partial recount will not help or hurt Chief Justice Beasley.
According to Tate, Beasley received 136 votes in both counts, while Newby received 129 and another nine votes were undervotes, meaning nine people completing ballots left that race blank.
Tate explained that the hand-to-eye recount was partial because a sample of ballots representing 3% of the total voting sites in each of the state’s 100 counties were selected at random by the state Board of Elections.
Pasquotank has nine voting sites and only the North voting site, which is located at Knobbs Creek Recreation Center, was selected for the hand-to-eye recount.
Beasley, who is a Democrat, requested the partial hand-to-eye recount after a machine recount of the 5.4 million votes showed her trailing Newby by 401 votes, according to the Associated Press. Newby is the senior associate justice on the state Supreme Court.
Tate said her office could hear from the state elections board as early as next week if it decides to hold a statewide complete hand-to-eye recount of the ballots.
She said her office began the recount at 9 a.m. Monday and it took about 50 minutes to complete. County elections boards have till Dec. 14 to conduct the partial recount.