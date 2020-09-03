The Chowan/Perquimans County Cooperative Extension Expanded Nutrition Education Program (EFNEP) is targeting the Teen Population this year with its program Teen Cuisine. Patty Plough, our EFNEP Educator, will be working with 6-12th graders to implement this program in the Chowan and Perquimans County Schools. This program teaches basic nutrition, healthy eating, Food safety and basic culinary skills. One of the lessons is “Tips for Safely Handling Raw Meats”
Handling Meats
- Purchase meats last when at the grocery store and immediately store them in the refrigerator or freezer
- Never thaw meat at room temperature; use a running cold-water bath or the microwave or refrigerator.
- Wash your hands and sanitize all surfaces the meat touched
- Don’t return cooked meats to the same container the raw meat was in.
- Don’t use marinade sauces that raw meat was in.
- Cook to the proper temperature. Test using a food thermometer.
- Put cooked meats in refrigerator within two hours.
- Eat or freeze meat within 2 days.
If you have questions about the Teen Cuisine Program please call Patty Plough at 252-482-6585.
Promptly Refrigerate Foods
We are in the Dog Days of Summer so make sure to get your foods chilled quickly to avoid spoilage.
Many people think you cannot put hot food in the refrigerator because it will make the other foods in the refrigerator spoil. This belief dates back to the days of the “ice box” when block ice was used to cool foods in an icebox. If hot foods were put into an icebox, it would cause the ice to melt. Without ice to chill the food in the icebox, the food would spoil. Obviously this is not a problem with modern refrigerators, so always refrigerate food promptly.
Bacteria grow slowly when food is kept cold. Set your refrigerator between 34 and 39°F and your freezer at 0°F or colder.
Not only will your food be safe but it will also last longer. Follow these other safe steps for refrigeration:
Don’t keep perishables or cooked foods out of the refrigerator for longer than 2 hours total.
Thaw frozen food in the refrigerator, in a microwave oven, or during cooking.
Marinate foods in the refrigerator.
Divide large portions of food, like a large pot of stew, into smaller portions in shallow pans that are no more than 2 inches deep for quick cooling.
Cut large pieces of meat, like a roast, into several smaller portions to hasten cooling.
Cover food or wrap tightly to keep out drips from other foods.
IF IN DOUBT, THROW IT OUT. Contaminated food may not look, smell, or taste bad. If you think food has not been safely handled during preparation, cooking, or storage, don’t eat it. And, if it isn’t safe for you to eat, do not feed it to your pet.
If you have questions about Food Safety call Mary Morris, Chowan County Cooperative Extension Agent, Family and Consumer Science at 252-482-6585 or email mary_morris@ncsu.edu.