State Rep. Bobby Hanig, R-Currituck, calls the proposed realignment of North Carolina’s Workforce Development boards a power grab by Gov. Roy Cooper.
According to Mike Ervin, executive director of the Albemarle Commission, the North Carolina Department of Commerce’s Division of Workforce Solutions, or DWS, has proposed what it’s calling a realignment of regional services.
Workforce Development pairs qualified job-seekers with area employers.
According to information provided to Ervin by the N.C. Department of Commerce, the proposed realignment would create eight “prosperity zones” designed to promote economic growth and decide “how to use the resources among the counties.” The Albemarle region’s 10 counties would fall under the direction of the zone headquartered in Pitt County.
Hanig, a former chairman of the region’s Workforce Development Board, said the proposed effort to realign the agency is a “100-percent power” grab by Cooper, who is a Democrat. He said the General Assembly has no power to stop the move other than to try and exert influence on the N.C. Commerce Department.
“If everything goes to Greenville, we will be forgotten about,” Hanig said.
Hanig said if the realignment occurs it will result in a drastic cut in services.
State officials said workforce development is facing a shortfall of $7 million due to cuts in its federal funding of almost $40 million. State officials have also said that 74 positions have been eliminated or not filled at its central office and that 60 jobs will be cut across the state.
The Dare office has already been being shut and the combined WDB staffing in the Elizabeth City and Edenton offices is being cut in half from 10 to five in the proposed realignment.
“Where are these people (job seekers) going to go?” Hanig asked. “They have already closed the Nags Head office. Are they going to have to drive to Greenville?
“People build relationships with these folks,” he continued. “Some of these programs take years to get through and they are going to lose that relationship. These people are going to be left behind.”
State Sen. Bob Steinburg, R-Chowan, said WDS is making cuts because of a reduction in federal money. He said federal funding is reduced as the state’s unemployment numbers go down.
Steinburg, however, said that Commerce officials never approached the General Assembly for money to make up for the shortfall.
If the Commerce Department had asked legislators for the money, Steinburg said he felt the General Assembly would have granted the request.
“If we had had a request to the General Assembly for these so-called reasons for doing all this, closing some offices, we could, I think, have easily met their needs with little objection,” Steinburg said. “This is coming down from the governor and the governor wants to do this. If this is a power grab for him (Cooper), perhaps that may be the case.”
Currituck county commissioners and the county’s Chamber of Commerce both adopted resolutions this week opposing the proposed realignment.
Commissioner Selina Jarvis expressed concern that if the realignment occurs that the allocation of resources to the region will be based on population.
“When you compare the population of Currituck County with Pitt County, where Greenville is located, it would be detrimental to how our funds are allocated just based on a comparison of populations,” Jarvis said. “I don’t consider Pitt County northeast North Carolina.’’
County Manager Ike McRee told commissioners other mergers and realignments of agencies has not benefited Currituck in the past.
“The merger of the Albemarle Mental Health agency with what now has become Trillium, frankly, (has caused) some issues with regard to how our citizens are given mental assistance,” McRee said.