coast guard day 2022

Casen Kotch, 10, (right) tosses a softball that hits its mark, sending Base Elizabeth City commanding officer Cmdr. Brook Sherman splashing into the dunk tank, during the Coast Guard Day celebration on base, Thursday. Scores of Coasties, base civilian workers, contractors, and their families turned out for the annual event that celebrates the Coast Guard’s establishment on Aug. 4, 1790.

 Chris Day/The Daily Advance

Scores of Coasties at Base Elizabeth City celebrated on Thursday the 232nd anniversary of the U.S. Coast Guard’s establishment on Aug. 4, 1790.

A heat index of 103F didn’t discourage Coasties, the base’s civilian workers and contractors, and their families from attending Coast Guard Day, held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the base picnic area.