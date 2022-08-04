Casen Kotch, 10, (right) tosses a softball that hits its mark, sending Base Elizabeth City commanding officer Cmdr. Brook Sherman splashing into the dunk tank, during the Coast Guard Day celebration on base, Thursday. Scores of Coasties, base civilian workers, contractors, and their families turned out for the annual event that celebrates the Coast Guard’s establishment on Aug. 4, 1790.
Scores of Coasties at Base Elizabeth City celebrated on Thursday the 232nd anniversary of the U.S. Coast Guard’s establishment on Aug. 4, 1790.
A heat index of 103F didn’t discourage Coasties, the base’s civilian workers and contractors, and their families from attending Coast Guard Day, held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the base picnic area.
The celebration included a catered barbecue lunch, live music, including The Daniel Jordan Band, plus face painting, a petting zoo, a wet slide, dunk tank and other children’s activities.
Base Elizabeth City commanding officer Cmdr. Brook Sherman had an easy time keeping cool, as he was one of the volunteers manning the dunk tank. He used a water sprayer and water balloons to taunt people to try to sink him.
Casen Kotch, 10, accepted the challenge and after about two throws with a softball, he hit the paddle and sent Sherman splashing into the tank.
Two Coasties in attendance at Thursday’s celebration were Alyssa Ortiz and Darian Setzer, both of whom are attending aviation maintenance technician “A” school at the base’s Aviation Technical Training Center.
Ortiz, who is from Melbourne, Florida, and had arrived at the Coast Guard Day observance hungry, said she was really enjoying herself after passing through the serving line.
“I am (enjoying myself) now that I am full of food,” she said, laughing.
Ortiz, 29, said she enlisted in the Coast Guard in June 2019 because she was looking for a change of pace and job security.
After completing basic training in Cape May, New Jersey, Ortiz served aboard the 270-foot cutter Seneca, which, when she reported aboard, was based in Boston. The medium endurance cutter now calls Base Portsmouth, Virginia, its home.
Ortiz says she likes serving in the Coast Guard, noting it allows her to both travel and meet new people.
“I’ve made some of my best friends here” and visited places “I’ve never seen before,” she said.
While Ortiz is seeking a Coast Guard career in aviation, she already has accumulated about three years of sea time. After her tour with Seneca, she was assigned to the 110-foot Island Class cutter Monimoy, which was based with the Navy’s 5th Fleet in Bahrain. On the Monomoy, Ortiz worked as an engineer, tending to the vessel’s engine room.
“I almost went MK,” she said, referring to machinery technician, the Coast Guard’s job designation for marine engine technicians and operators. While underway on the Monomoy, Ortiz patrolled the Persian Gulf and Strait of Hormuz. Ortiz was also serving aboard the Monomoy when the Coast Guard decommissioned the vessel in March. The decommissioning was part of the Coast Guard’s effort to replace the older 110 fleet with newer fast-response cutters.
Ortiz was next assigned to Air Station Kodiak, in Alaska, where she will return after completing AMT school, but as a petty officer 3rd class.
Setzer, also 29, enlisted in February 2020 and was first stationed at Small Boat Station Cape May after completing basic training. Originally from Sacramento, California, Setzer said he was having a good time Thursday and was pleased with the turnout.
A desire to serve others motivated Setzer to enlist.
“I wanted a job where I could help people first hand,” he said.
One aspect he enjoys about the Coast Guard is the encouragement he receives to continue learning and the opportunities for professional growth.
“As soon as you complete one qualification, there is another one available,” he said.
Earlier Thursday morning, Coast Guard officials held a ceremony to rename the Base galley in honor of Louis Cullen Etheridge Jr., the first African American to earn a combat medal as a Coast Guardsman.