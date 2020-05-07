Happy Birthday Mr. Nelson – 102

Maybe this is not a Church page story, but maybe it is because it’s not everyday that a man lives 102 years. God probably had a hand in that, same as everything else.
Born May 11, 1918, Nelson Issac Gilliam of Perquimans County will turn 102-years-old on Monday.
“Mr. Nelson” has been a proud member of St. John’s Missionary Baptist Church of Edenton since he was 12 years old, so when he was asked what the secret was to life to be 102, he said, “ Trust in the Lord.”
Like many folks coming into the world back in the day, Nelson was born in his parents’ home on St. John’s Road in Yeopim Township, Chowan County – way out in the country to say the least.
“His earliest memory is of working in the fields when he was no more than 5 or 6 years old,” according to interview notes gathered by Nelson’s neighbor, Sharon Schwartz.
Nelson met the love of his life, Vernell Downing in 1938 and they were married a year and a half later on January 3, 1940.
When Schwartz asked him if the couple went anywhere on their honeymoon, Nelson said, “No, we just went home.” He then smiled real big.
They were married 62 years before the Lord called Mrs. Vernell home. Nelson and Vernell had seven children; only three are surviving. Aleathia and Daisy Mae died as infants and since then, two sons, Steven and Ray, passed away. Surviving are his son Willie, known as “Bump” of Wynnewood, PA and two daughters, Susie Fleming and Erma Parker of Newport News, VA
During Nelson’ long life, he has had many jobs such as helping to build the Marine Air Station by Cape Colony in Edenton, and he worked on Hayes Farm for more than 10 years. Later, Nelson retired from Westinghouse in Elizabeth City.
Pay back then was, well, a lot less than it is today.
“Mr. Nelson remembered he earned 50 cents a day working from sun up to sun down in the fields,” Schwartz said. “When Nelson got married, he got a raise to $1 a day.”
Right after Nelson and Vernell’s first child was born, money was tight. Running moonshine seemed like a good option.
“Nelson was offered the chance to haul a gallon of moonshine from Gates County to Edenton for $10,” Schwartz said. “He did it one time but on his way into town he saw a policeman lights. Vernell kept hitting him telling him she told him not to do it and he was going to jail. He never did it again.”
Most days before the COVID-19, maybe even now, folks can find Nelson driving around town in his white 1992 Chevrolet Caprice Classic.
“He lovingly refers to it as the ‘best car ever made’ – still drives like if it was brand new,” Schwartz said.
When Nelson was asked what is the first thing he is going to do when this coronavirus pandemic is over, he said, “I don’t know. I do what I want now; I’m just careful.”
When Nelson was asked how things have changed since way back when, this spry 102-year-old told Schwartz, “‘Oh they are better. People make more than 50 cents a day but of course things cost a lot more. When I smoked (He stopped 53 years ago because the doctor said it would kill him) I could buy four packs of cigarettes for a dollar.’”
Because most of his family lives far away, Nelson is looked after by his grandson, Willie Gilliam, who drives a truck and lives in Edenton and his good friend G.A. Keeter, who checks on him everyday no matter what. He is also helped by Sharon and Carrie Schwartz who take care of anything he needs as well as his nurse, Bernadine, who comes in a couple hours each morning.
“I remember talking to him a couple of years ago and telling him I was not sure I wanted to live as long as he did,” Schwartz recalled. “He quickly told me, ‘yes I did. Things not not bad in this world and people are no worse or better than when he was a boy.’”
Nelson offered a wise word of advice to Schwartz, really to all of us.
“Mr. Nelson told me, ‘it does not matter if you’re black or white, it matters what color is your heart. There are black hearted people in all colors and there are pure hearted people in all colors. The important thing is what color is your heart.’”