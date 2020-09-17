A trio of shootings may have folks wondering about what’s going on in Hertford these days, so it’s time to set the record straight.
During a 31-hour time period between Sunday morning and Monday evening, three people were shot including one fatality.
In recent weeks, Elizabeth City has had its own share of shooting troubles with three men being killed in late August.
And let’s not forget that 9-year-old Makiia Slade was killed and her mother shot in July outside Edenton.
Rather than dance around with the truth, let’s be honest.
Illegal drug trade should be a considered a factor in this spate of violence that plagues our nation. Opioids and other narcotics are a cancer that eats at the heart of out small towns and rural America – places that don’t have the resources to effectively cope with the crisis.
Let’s face it, Hertford’s proximity to US 17 offers easy access to bad people flowing in from nearby cities. Repeat criminals from Elizabeth City and Virginia are a constant presence in the law enforcement log.
Our justice system may have good intentions, but it is governed by weak laws, which when coupled with high incarceration costs, makes it commonplace for these thugs to remain on the streets.
Let’s be honest, race is a factor; shouldn’t be, but it is.
Recently, local businessman Tony Riddick spoke from the heart when explaining genocidal nature of gun violence and death in the Black community.
“This is the worst form of genocide when people turn in on their own people and slaughter their own people without any compassion,” Riddick said at a press conference announcing a $5,000 reward for the information leading to the arrest and conviction of Edenton resident and 9-year-old Makiia Slade’s killer. “This is the worst form of genocide, so we all have a responsibility as citizens, as people to come forward because this problem impacts every aspect of this country… We got to look at ourselves, family. We can’t point the finger anywhere else. We have to look at ourselves and deal with this problem accordingly. If this problem doesn’t get fixed, according to Ezekiel, the blood is on our hands. We have a responsibility because I don’t want the blood on my hands.”
West end of town needs revitalization, not gentrification. According to Riddick and Hertford Town Councilman Quentin Jackson, the historic west end of town used to host a vibrant business and residential community.
These days, this neighborhood is a magnet for gun violence. Sunday afternoon’s shooting occurred by King and Edenton streets. Monday’s shooting was by King and Brace streets.
In early February, a man was shot at but not injured in a shooting nearby on Dobbs Street. A few months earlier in November, a man was shot on King Street near the tennis courts.
Failed federal and state policies have reduced thriving Black neighborhoods to ruin through the bigotry of low expectations. Both political parties are pawns to a corporate America that underwrites systemic racism and bigotry against poor people of all colors, no matter whether it’s inner city, Appalachia or northeastern North Carolina.
So don’t blame the people living in Hertford for the tragic headlines that are becoming more and more common everywhere. The residents are good people who are trying to endure the best as they can – same as everyone else in town who is at the mercy of a criminal element created by policies that devalue the family, underfund local education, show hostility toward the church and most recently, seek to defund the police!?
Instead of dreaming of $40 million HUD palaces and riverfront promenades, we should be investing in our people and basic infrastructure because Raleigh nor Washington DC cares about us. If they did, why are posh DC or Cary suburbs so different, so very different, than Hertford and northeastern NC?
We have no major interstate highway, limited broadband internet access, crumbling infrastructure, high poverty rates, lackluster job growth and much more. People know this, that’s why we’re losing population.
Nothing but promises; neither a tired old man who can’t form a complete sentence nor a twitter troll is the answer to all our prayers because we live in two different America’s.
Rather than blame others, it’s time to take a stand by solving our own problems, rising up to do what’s right to take a bite out of crime, and working together to reclaim our neighborhoods’ vitality so that all of Hertford has a future, east or west end, Front or King streets.