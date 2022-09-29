Cloudy and windy. High near 70F. Winds NE at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
Wilma Harris volunteers with the Community Care Collaborative and serves as a member of its advisory board. In addition to helping the agency with administrative tasks, Harris also helps promote the CCC by speaking to community groups about its work.
Three years ago, Wilma Harris witnessed the launch of a new organization in Elizabeth City that she believes was long overdue.
The Community Care Collaborative is a community impact program started in October 2019 that works to meet the needs of families facing an unexpected financial crisis like having to pay for an expensive emergency car repair or energy bill.
Working under the umbrella of the Albemarle Area United Way, the CCC tries to close gaps in the services provided by other community resource agencies in Pasquotank, Camden, Perquimans and Gates counties.
Area churches are a good place to spread the word about the CCC, Harris believes, and not just because they are potential new partners for the agency. Churches are sometimes the place where prospective clients see one of the CCC’s rack cards and learn about its services.
“People fall on hard times in some kind of way or the other,” Harris said. “But people we hear from are not in long-term crisis situations. They need help facing temporary crisis situations.”
CCC clients are also people who usually haven’t sought help from other charitable organizations.
“If a person hasn’t already filed applications with other charitable organizations because they didn’t need that assistance before their recent crisis, they are left to take care of these new developments on their own,” Harris said. “That’s where we come in.”
CCC works with the Albemarle Area United Way to vet potential clients who come to the agency for help. The client is asked to share financial and other information to help the United Way determine the best way to meet their need. Client needs typically involve a rent issue, a vehicle that’s not working, or an unexpectedly high utility bill.
Harris said the CCC collaborates with a network of area experts in real estate, auto repair and other business services to help clients pay for the repair or other expense they’re facing.
“I knew there was a need for this type of assistance because I have a public health background,” Harris said. “That was trigger for me to get involved.”
Harris worked in the nursing department at what was then Albemarle Hospital for 20 years and then volunteered at the hospital another three years following her retirement.
She said she knows all too well how being hospitalized and undergoing a lengthy recovery can impact a family’s budget, particularly when the person who gets sick plays a big role in the family’s income.
There have been numerous interruptions to family budgets over the past two years, particularly because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Many workers, especially those who work for hourly wages, lost income while the nation grappled to respond to the highly contagious virus. Thanks to help from area churches who partnered with CCC to offer monetary assistance, the agency was able to offer options to people who otherwise had few of them.
According to Harris, the CCC provided more than $318,000 in assistance to area residents between October 2019 and July of this year. The money mostly went to help residents in crisis pay for utilities, but some also helped pay bills for heating oil, car repair and rent.
“There’s a cap on the amount we have to give but our goal is to help as many people as possible from this little corner,” Harris said.
Helping people through the CCC has become her passion, she said.
“It’s been amazing seeing people just giving from their pocketbooks, through churches or their businesses” to this effort, Harris said. “And that just warms your heart.”