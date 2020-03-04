It is the week of the Harry Potter Extravaganza! II. We’re getting the Shepard-Pruden Memorial Library into Hogwarts mode. We’ve been asked what to expect. It’s so hard to explain the amazingness of the whole event. We will have Gary Shelton, the Magician, Care of Magical Creatures (with Creature), special effects, Pin the Scar on Harry and a lot more surprises. Come dressed up! It does not matter your age!

The Friends of the Library are fully supporting this program and the community is pitching in. The Taylor Theater will be showing Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets on at 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 6, because it’s a teacher work day. The main event kicks off at 11 a.m. Saturday.

But wait… there’s more! It’s not all Harry Potter in the month of March. Our meeting room has been cleared for public use again, so we are open for business. Edenton Tea Party Chapter of the DAR is hosting a Genetic Genealogy Workshop at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 21. Kathleen Carrow Ingram will be presenting how genetic genealogy is helping many people trace their roots. She’ll discuss how the testing works, what results mean and privacy matters. We will have six laptops available because part of this will be some online research. All are welcome! This is free to all.

Readers

Cece Loves Science: Push and Pull

Children’s Fiction

Miss Blake is a Flake! Dan Gutman

Young Adult

The Conference of the Birds – Ransom Riggs

Fiction

The Big Lie – James Grippando

Coconut Layer Cake Murder – Joanne Fluke

Last Girl Standing – Nancy Bush

Long Range – C.J. Box

The Night Watchman – Louise Erdrich

One Minute Out – Mark Greaney

Trace Elements – Donna Leon

Warsaw Protocol – Steve Berry

Books on CD

The Dutch House – Ann Patchett

Large Print

Amish Front Porch Stories – Wanda Brunstetter

Before the Fall – Noah Hawley

The Confession Club – Elizabeth Berg

The Country Guesthouse – Robyn Carr

Country Strong – Linda Lael Miller

Cut and Run – Fern Michaels

A Divided Loyalty – Charles Todd

The Dutch House – Ann Patchett

Finding Home Again – Brenda Jackson

Forever Hidden – Tracie Peterson

Golden in Death – J.D. Robb

Hart’s Hollow Farm – Janet Dailey

Lost – James Patterson

Moral Compass – Danielle Steel

The Museum of Desire – Jonathan Kellerman

The River Murders – James Patterson

The Storied Life of A.J. Fikry – Gabrielle Zevin

The Vanishing – Jayne Ann Krentz

Non-Fiction

1774: The Long Year of the Revolution – Mary Beth Norton

Jennifer Finlay is the Shepard-Pruden Memorial Library librarian.