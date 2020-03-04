It is the week of the Harry Potter Extravaganza! II. We’re getting the Shepard-Pruden Memorial Library into Hogwarts mode. We’ve been asked what to expect. It’s so hard to explain the amazingness of the whole event. We will have Gary Shelton, the Magician, Care of Magical Creatures (with Creature), special effects, Pin the Scar on Harry and a lot more surprises. Come dressed up! It does not matter your age!
The Friends of the Library are fully supporting this program and the community is pitching in. The Taylor Theater will be showing Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets on at 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 6, because it’s a teacher work day. The main event kicks off at 11 a.m. Saturday.
But wait… there’s more! It’s not all Harry Potter in the month of March. Our meeting room has been cleared for public use again, so we are open for business. Edenton Tea Party Chapter of the DAR is hosting a Genetic Genealogy Workshop at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 21. Kathleen Carrow Ingram will be presenting how genetic genealogy is helping many people trace their roots. She’ll discuss how the testing works, what results mean and privacy matters. We will have six laptops available because part of this will be some online research. All are welcome! This is free to all.
Readers
Cece Loves Science: Push and Pull
Children’s Fiction
Miss Blake is a Flake! Dan Gutman
Young Adult
The Conference of the Birds – Ransom Riggs
Fiction
The Big Lie – James Grippando
Coconut Layer Cake Murder – Joanne Fluke
Last Girl Standing – Nancy Bush
Long Range – C.J. Box
The Night Watchman – Louise Erdrich
One Minute Out – Mark Greaney
Trace Elements – Donna Leon
Warsaw Protocol – Steve Berry
Books on CD
The Dutch House – Ann Patchett
Large Print
Amish Front Porch Stories – Wanda Brunstetter
Before the Fall – Noah Hawley
The Confession Club – Elizabeth Berg
The Country Guesthouse – Robyn Carr
Country Strong – Linda Lael Miller
Cut and Run – Fern Michaels
A Divided Loyalty – Charles Todd
The Dutch House – Ann Patchett
Finding Home Again – Brenda Jackson
Forever Hidden – Tracie Peterson
Golden in Death – J.D. Robb
Hart’s Hollow Farm – Janet Dailey
Lost – James Patterson
Moral Compass – Danielle Steel
The Museum of Desire – Jonathan Kellerman
The River Murders – James Patterson
The Storied Life of A.J. Fikry – Gabrielle Zevin
The Vanishing – Jayne Ann Krentz
Non-Fiction
1774: The Long Year of the Revolution – Mary Beth Norton