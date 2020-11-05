Hartman to Hart: Living Above Fear

We live in days where it seems fear runs rampant. Fear related to the global pandemic, fear about the upcoming elections, fear related toward venturing out into the world to secure items for the home.
Fear seems to be the hot topic of our day. So, my question is, how did Jesus handle fear? Recently I was reading Matthew 21:42-46, but it is the way the narrative closes that left me pondering. It reads that although the religious people were seeking to arrest Jesus, the religious folk feared the people because they held Jesus to be a prophet.
The religious folk feared the people, but never do we hear that Jesus feared the people, the religious folk, or the governmental powers. We do not even read that Jesus feared the devil. It is like Jesus lived above fear.
Jesus told His followers not to fear those who kill the body, rather fear Him Who has the authority to cast into hell, but then Jesus goes on to say, fear not; you are of great value to God (Luke 12:4-7).
I am convinced Jesus is saying to have a reverential fear of God but understand that God loves you. Do not be terrified of God if you live for Him because God is love —perfect love. Perfect love, after all, cast out all fear (1 John 4:18). Jesus was God, but He was also human. So why did the human part of Jesus live above fear? Well, to begin, Jesus was dependent on God.
With Jesus, it is about dependency. Jesus expressed and demonstrated complete confidence, total trust, and unwavering dependence on God’s sovereignty and goodness.
In Matthew’s gospel account, following His baptism, we witness Jesus beginning His public ministry by being led by the Holy Spirit into the wilderness (Matthew 4). Jesus was dependent on God’s Spirit, leading Him. Jesus was not out doing His own thing; Jesus was dependent on God’s leading. Often Jesus slips away to pray. Again, not because He needed “me time,” no, Jesus was communicating with the Father. Jesus needed to know where God was sending Him next. Often, we hear Jesus say; I need to go here or there (John 4:4-52; Luke 19:5).
Jesus was not imposing Himself on others, no. Jesus was dependent on God’s leading. Hence, Jesus had no reason to fear because God directed Him. You, too, if you are a blood-bought child of God, can be directed by God. Like Jesus, trust God and let Him lead your life.
With Jesus, it is also about God’s Sovereignty. Consider what Jesus told Pilate; you would have no authority over Me unless it had been given to you by God (John 19:11).
One thing that has helped me live above fear is to view everything under God’s sovereign control. I can choose to fear every bad thing, but instead, I prefer to view it as being allowed by God to teach me a valuable lesson that I will later need in life. I do not always understand why God allows certain things to happen, but I can say, in hindsight, that for every rotten thing that has happened in my life, God has taken that terrible thing and used it for my good and His glory (Romans 8:28).
Even Jesus’ crucifixion was a heinous act, but His crucifixion provided salvation for everyone who will believe (Hebrews 12:2). Even in His death, Jesus was living above fear. Why, because He knew that He was sacrificing Himself for humanity and that death could not keep Him down. Jesus is now seated at God’s right hand. God is Sovereign, but in His Sovereignty, He is also good—which takes me to my final thought.
With Jesus, it is about God’s Goodness. Jesus also knew that God is good. God is the very picture and standard of goodness (1 Peter 2:3). It would be one thing to be sovereign and evil. Where is the comfort in this? With God, we have a Sovereign Who is good and does good (Psalms 119:68).
God’s goodness reflects His heart and is representative of His glory. Consider Moses; Moses asks to see God’s glory, and what did God say? “I will make all My goodness pass before you” (Exodus 33). Moses wants to see God’s glory, and of all the things God could have revealed about Himself, God reveals His goodness. It is the same with us; God desires to show you His goodness. God knows that if we focus on His goodness and take our eyes off the world system, that not only will we find His peace and joy, we will also find His perfect love. His perfect love cast out all fear (1 John 4:18). God’s perfect love puts you in place to live above fear.
Give it a try. Live life dependent on God, view everything, both good and bad, as being allowed under His Sovereignty, and seek His goodness; when you do, you, like Jesus, can live above fear.