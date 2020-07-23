Hartman to Heart: All Other Ground is Sinking Sand

If anyone ever understood uncertain times, it was the apostle Paul. Yet, Paul is always presenting with hope, joy, peace, and certainty.
Where does he find these attributes? In Christ Jesus, and the indwelling presence of God’s Holy Spirit. Paul even writes in Romans chapter fifteen that he desires that the God of hope fill you with all joy and peace in believing, so that by the power of the Holy Spirit you may abound in hope.
Paul reveals his source when he writes, “May the God of hope fill you with all joy and peace.” Thus, this is not something Paul has deliberated within himself. Over and over again, Scripture agrees that God is The source of hope.
Psalm sixty-two declares: For God alone, O my soul, wait in silence, for my hope is from Him. He only is my rock and my salvation, my fortress; I shall not be shaken. On God rests my salvation and my glory; my mighty rock, my refuge is God. Trust in him at all times, O people; pour out your heart before him; God is a refuge for us.
When the world seems crazy, and when we feel that all sanity is departing society, we must turn our eyes toward Christ. We must stay focused entirely on Him. He is our rock, our salvation, our refuge, our hope, for all other ground is sinking sand.
You have heard me say many times; biblical hope is not an “I hope so” kind of hope. No, biblical hope is an assurance that God is taking care of us if we live for Him. Biblical hope knows that salvation is found only in Christ Jesus.
No matter how crazy the world system might become, God is still The Sovereign of the universe Who is protecting all who place their hope in His dear Son. Do you need hope, joy, peace, and certainty? You can only find these attributes in God, for all other ground is sinking sand.
Jesus said that He would give us His peace (John 14:27) if we place our trust in Him. Jesus said He has told us all things so that our joy could be full (John 15:11). If you lack joy, peace, and hope in these difficult days, then you are looking to the wrong things to be your provision. All other ground is sinking sand.
Like the hymnist, Edward Mote (1797-1874) wrote, “My hope is built on nothing less than Jesus Christ, my righteousness; I dare not trust the sweetest frame, but wholly lean on Jesus’ Name.”
When we place our faith in Jesus Christ and ask His forgiveness, then not only are joy and peace afforded to us, but we also get the indwelling presence of God’s Holy Spirit—you have a part of The Godhead living inside you. You can weather the most uncertain of days and know peace and joy unspeakable due to this truth.
The market can crash, the political scene can plummet, your favorite celebrity can do something that makes you roll your eyes, but if you are focused wholeheartedly on your Savior and Lord, Christ Jesus, you maintain peace and joy unspeakable. To boot, you have the Holy Spirit, and what does Paul say about that in Romans fifteen? He said, “so that by the power of the Holy Spirit you may abound in hope.”
When you know Christ in the free pardon of sin, the Holy Spirit lives inside you. He engenders the hope you need to survive in uncertain times and thrive through unpredictable seasons.
When we look to government, social connections, or the political climate to be our hope, joy, or peace, then we are looking to ground that is sinking sand. Why not look to Christ?
Like Mote, when we fix our sight firmly on Christ, we are standing on The Solid Rock, and our life can be filled with all the hope, joy, and peace we could ever long for. Trust Christ today, for all other ground is sinking sand.