Hartman to Heart: Becoming a Butterfly

If you are like me, you have perhaps observed an influx of butterflies in the last many weeks. The butterfly has a process of changing from a worm into a beautiful creature in the chrysalis process.
Christians also go through something of a chrysalis. In Christ, our lives become more beautiful. We do not make these changes; God changes us from the inside out.
Some changes may happen drastically, others might take a lifetime, but for the true born-again Christian, God changes us for His glory so that He can use us for His work in this world.
Paul, the apostle, gives us a little insight into this transformation process in 2 Corinthians 5:16-21, where he writes that from now on, he regards no one according to the flesh.
Even though he once regarded Jesus according to the flesh, he regards Jesus this way no longer. Paul makes it understandable that if we are in Christ, we are a new creation. The old has passed away; all has become new.
All this is from God, who through Christ reconciled us to Himself, giving us the ministry of reconciliation; in Christ, God is reconciling the world to Himself, not counting our sins against us, and entrusting to us this beautiful message of reconciliation.
Hence, now we are ambassadors for Christ—God making His appeal through us. Paul says I implore you on behalf of Christ, be reconciled to God because, for our sake, God made Jesus to be sin for us so that in Christ we might become the righteousness of God.
Paul says that this transformation gave him a change in perspective. Paul went from being a persecutor of Christians and Christianity to one who was changed by the resurrected Christ.
Before his conversion on the Road to Damascus, Paul did not regard Jesus as Messiah, he thought of Him as an ordinary man and a blasphemer. Christ changed Paul’s perspective. This perspective change caused Paul to love Christ, preach Christ, and be in relationship with Christ.
This change of perspective also transformed the way Paul views other people. He could now see the value of each person to God. Great or small, Paul knew each person needed to hear the gospel message. Hence, Paul gives His life toward demonstrating to Jews and Gentiles alike our need for The Savior.
We must have a change in perspective when we come to Christ in the free pardon of sin. If we still operate in our natural perspective, then we must examine our hearts to see if we are true children of the living God.
Paul also said we had a change in position. Paul writes that through Christ, we are reconciled to God. Reconciliation is an accounting term that compares two sets of records, assuring they agree.
In theology, reconciliation is a term that means the end of separation between God and humanity caused by sin. God has wiped our sin ledger clean.
God then imputed—imputed is a fancy accounting term, which means credit. So, God has credited His Son’s righteousness to us. Hence, we are heirs with Christ (Romans 8:17)—our change in position through reconciliation.
Finally, Paul records that he had a change in service. We are ambassadors for Christ—God making His appeal through us. Before Christ, we had a propensity to serve the flesh—to serve ourselves. When we come out of the chrysalis, we have a new job—we serve as ambassadors for Christ.
In the US government, an ambassador represents the president in a foreign nation. When we become Christians, this world is no longer our home; thus, we represent Christ in this world. We have a change in service. We stop serving self, and we start serving Christ and the kingdom of God.
Like Paul, if you are a Christian, I hope you can say I have had a change in perspective, position, and service. If not, why not ask Christ Jesus to begin that change in you today.
He is willing if you ask. He longs to change all who acknowledge their need for Him.
Allow Jesus to begin this chrysalis process in you.