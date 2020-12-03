Hartman to Heart: Created for Thanksgiving

Have you ever thought that God created humanity for thanksgiving? We exist to magnify God through our thankfulness.
In large part, God created Adam and Eve to honor Him and magnify His Great Name. Part of the reason we exist today is to glorify and amplify God through thankfulness. Think about the numerous biblical guidelines that demand gratitude; hence, giving thanks is in our spiritual DNA.
Since thanksgiving is in our spiritual makeup, why does thankfulness come so unnaturally? Great question.
I am confident the answer is, humanity fell, and when we fell, what was natural became unnatural. We are now in a state that God never intended, yet now thanksgiving is a choice; thus, making our, “giving Him thanks” all the more meaningful.
Even the gratitude we express to others becomes more significant. Why? Because thanksgiving is no longer a human instinct—thanksgiving is a part of our freewill. Now, for the first-time, thanksgiving is something that arises in the heart of humanity.
So, one of the very things that became unnatural to humanity, God uses in His redemptive plan. God, in the person of His Son, Jesus, entered our thankless existence. Christ lived out unmatched gratitude and gave Himself on behalf of our chronic ingratitude. Jesus manifests the perfect life of thanksgiving. Jesus set the example of gratitude.
By faith in Christ, we are redeemed from ingratitude and freed to choose God’s favor. Christian should be in an unremitting attitude of gratitude. With that said, it is all the more fitting for one who chooses redemption to exercise this attitude of gratitude—not just toward our heavenly Father, but toward all with which we come in contact.
The life that flows from such amazing grace is the life of perpetual thankfulness—as King David declared, “I will magnify God with thanksgiving.” David’s illustration is the kind of life in which the born-again Christian engenders. Christians should be metamorphosing into the image of Christ.
Only in Christ are we able to become the kind of thankful people that magnify God. Jesus is the epitome of appreciation. To fulfill our destiny of thanksgiving, the Christian must have both feet firmly planted in the good news. Why? Because in the Gospels’ are found the only possibility for true thanksgiving—Jesus’ gift of salvation.
Once we know His salvation, we can return to our original call of thanksgiving. Like David said, “I will magnify God with thanksgiving.” The word “magnify” can be used in two different philosophies. Magnify can mean: to make something appear more significant than it is. Magnify can also mean: to make a big thing seem big.
I am confident David meant: “I will make God prominent—as significant as He is, that’s how significant I will portray Him.” Metaphorically, we are to be telescopes. For those who love God, we must portray His greatness as it truly is.
We must feel, think, and act in a way that makes God look as great as He is. David understands he is created for Thanksgiving, and he attempts to magnify God.
Today, as you sit and enjoy a meal with family and friends, or take in a game of football, stop and remember that the roots of our thanksgiving go back before the Pilgrims, before we crossed the pond, older than the Motherland herself.
Yet, Thanksgiving is a reality that continues into the present and gives meaning to our lives today.
We are created for thanksgiving because through thankfulness, God is magnified throughout the world.