Hartman to Heart: Do Everything in Love

Valentine’s Day is quickly approaching.
Hopefully, we are ready to show the special people in our lives how much we love them on the fourteenth of the month.
Okay, so there is my plug for Valentine’s Day. Now let us think about how vital it is to show love, not merely on Valentine’s, but every day.
Scripture reminds, in 1 Corinthians 16:14, to do everything in love. It seems our world needs to be reminded of this. We see much done in the world, but often it feels that the missing element is love.
We witness name-calling, backbiting, people berating and putting one another down, how we need to be reminded to do everything in love. Maybe it is good that we have a day like Valentine’s to remind us to love.
What steps can I take to show love to others in a world climate that is anything but conducive to love? To begin, be authentic (Ephesians 4:15). Set aside any mask that hides who you are and how you feel.
You can do this in a loving way when you add God’s wisdom and discernment. If someone disagrees with you, politely say, “Let’s agree to disagree.” Too many people end friendships over silly differences or keep aggression bottled up because they did not express their true feelings.
Be your authentic self with everyone. The majority of people will respect your authenticity, even if they disagree with your ideas. Many of my closes friends are people I have significant differences with, but our friendships work because we live authentic lives.
Do not be confrontational. Proverbs 1:17 reminds us that if a bird sees a trap, it knows to stay away. An aggressive individual is like a trap. Like the bird who sees the trap, smart people will attempt to avoid the confrontational person.
Instead of being aggressive, be aware of your tone, motive, and body posture when speaking or replying to others.
Should you be upset, merely think before you speak. Examine your heart motive and be sure these motives are rooted in love.
If you need to take time to pray, simmer down, and consider how Christ would respond, then do so. Attempt to be self-aware in your dealings with others.
Finally, be slow to speak (James 1:19). Never feel like you need to have an answer for everything. Often others are merely looking for someone to be present with them.
More often than not, they desire someone who will listen and hear them out without giving an opinion or a critique. It might seem scary to some—listening without trying to figure out what to say in reply; however, when you listen without thinking, “how will I respond” will only ensure that you hear everything the other person is saying. If there is one thing our world needs right now, it is more listeners and fewer speakers.
These are just three thoughts of ways to show love in all things. I would encourage you to develop your methods for operating in love.
Scripture says we are called to do everything in love. Let us find ways of bringing love into the world, so maybe future generations can know a softer, gentler, kinder world.