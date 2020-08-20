Isaiah 58:10 instructs us to feed the hungry and help all who are in trouble. Then your light will shine out from the darkness, and the darkness around you will be as bright as noon.
When I think about this verse, I consider that there are all kinds of hunger. Some people are physically hungry, but there is also a spiritual hunger, and physical hunger that does not involve food.
Some people hunger for God’s Word. They long for community with other believers to talk about the importance of Scripture and its life-giving application.
There may be others who do not know that it is God’s Word for which they hunger, and until someone brings the Word to them, they will not know it is His Word, which will satisfy their need; this is spiritual hunger. Psalm 34:8 reminds us to taste and see that the LORD is good. Only God can satisfy our spiritual hunger.
One can help meet the need of hunger through volunteering—meeting the needs of children who hunger for love and attention or visiting at a nursing facility, turning loneliness into happiness. These are examples of physical hunger that do not involve food.
Regardless of how one meets a hunger need, it feels good to meet the needs of others. See, God works through our hands when we help others. If we keep our hands, hearts, and lives closed to others, God will not work through us.
Maybe the people who complain that they never witness God at work in our world, do so because we are falling short of meeting hunger needs. What if we stand before God one day, and He says to us, why did you not show Me through the life I gave you?
When we open our hands, hearts, and lives and work with others and extend opportunities for hunger to be addressed, something beautiful happens, we reflect the light of Christ in this dark world. Isaiah goes on to state, feed the hungry, help those in trouble. Then your light will shine out from the darkness.
Isaiah continues, and the darkness around you will be as bright as noon. There is no arguing that the sun seems to be brightest at noon—because it is during the noon hours that the sun appears to be at the highest place in our sky.
What else does the sun do? It reflects light on the moon, planets, asteroids, natural satellites, and comets—making them appear to be as bright as the stars. When we meet the needs of others, not only are we bringing the light of hope to the darkness, we reflect the light of Christ in the darkness.
We have this light shining in our hearts, but we ourselves are like fragile clay jars containing this great treasure. Thus, our great power is from God, not from ourselves (2 Corinthians 4:7).
Is there someone in your life to which you can lend a listening ear or a helping hand? Sharing His light is pleasing to God as it glorifies Him.
Meeting another’s hunger need is pleasing to God as it also glorifies Him.
I challenge you, feed the hungry, regardless of how that hunger looks.